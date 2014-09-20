(Updated: CHANGES Weisman rushing yards to 88 in Para 1 CHANGES Rudock passing stats in Para 2)

Iowa 24, Pittsburgh 20: Mark Weisman ran for 88 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns as Iowa came from behind to take down host Pittsburgh.

Jake Rudock went 5-of-10 for 80 yards, a TD and an interception while C.J. Beathard completed 7-of-8 passes for 98 yards for the Hawkeyes (3-1), who outscored the Panthers 17-3 in the second half. Marshall Koehn knocked through a 52-yard field goal and Damon Powell recorded Iowas longest play from scrimmage this season with a 62-yard reception in the third quarter.

James Conner ran for 155 yards and a TD while Chris James added a rushing score to lead Pittsburgh (3-1). Chad Voytik went 19-for-29 for 250 yards and Tyler Boyd caught 10 passes for 153 yards to lead the Panthers receiving corps.

Pittsburgh ran the ball the final six plays of a 64-yard drive in the first quarter, taking the lead on James 14-yard burst. The Hawkeyes responded on the ensuing drive with Rudocks 13-yard TD pass to Henry Krieger Coble, but the Panthers leaned on the run again in the second quarter and Conner broke through for a 1-yard TD before a field goal sent them into the break up 17-7.

Iowa went with Beathard in the third after Rudock was injured late in the first half but did its best work on the ground as Weisman broke for a 10-yard TD and gave the Hawkeyes their first lead 24-20 on a 1-yard burst that capped a 13-play drive with 6:56 to play. Voytik was intercepted by Anthony Gair on the final play to seal it for the Hawkeyes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Conner is up to 699 yards through four games, surpassing the Pittsburgh record for the first four games of the season set by Tony Dorsett (564). ¦ Iowa entered the weekend one of eight teams to not have allowed a rushing TD and ended up surrendering 184 yards and two scores on the ground. ¦ The Panthers missed out on a chance for the schools first 4-0 start since 2000.