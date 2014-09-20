FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iowa 24, Pittsburgh 20
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
September 20, 2014 / 7:44 PM / 3 years ago

Iowa 24, Pittsburgh 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Weisman rushing yards to 88 in Para 1 CHANGES Rudock passing stats in Para 2)

Iowa 24, Pittsburgh 20: Mark Weisman ran for 88 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns as Iowa came from behind to take down host Pittsburgh.

Jake Rudock went 5-of-10 for 80 yards, a TD and an interception while C.J. Beathard completed 7-of-8 passes for 98 yards for the Hawkeyes (3-1), who outscored the Panthers 17-3 in the second half. Marshall Koehn knocked through a 52-yard field goal and Damon Powell recorded Iowas longest play from scrimmage this season with a 62-yard reception in the third quarter.

James Conner ran for 155 yards and a TD while Chris James added a rushing score to lead Pittsburgh (3-1). Chad Voytik went 19-for-29 for 250 yards and Tyler Boyd caught 10 passes for 153 yards to lead the Panthers receiving corps.

Pittsburgh ran the ball the final six plays of a 64-yard drive in the first quarter, taking the lead on James 14-yard burst. The Hawkeyes responded on the ensuing drive with Rudocks 13-yard TD pass to Henry Krieger Coble, but the Panthers leaned on the run again in the second quarter and Conner broke through for a 1-yard TD before a field goal sent them into the break up 17-7.

Iowa went with Beathard in the third after Rudock was injured late in the first half but did its best work on the ground as Weisman broke for a 10-yard TD and gave the Hawkeyes their first lead 24-20 on a 1-yard burst that capped a 13-play drive with 6:56 to play. Voytik was intercepted by Anthony Gair on the final play to seal it for the Hawkeyes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Conner is up to 699 yards through four games, surpassing the Pittsburgh record for the first four games of the season set by Tony Dorsett (564). ¦ Iowa entered the weekend one of eight teams to not have allowed a rushing TD and ended up surrendering 184 yards and two scores on the ground. ¦ The Panthers missed out on a chance for the schools first 4-0 start since 2000.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.