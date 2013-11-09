Preview: Iowa at Purdue

Iowa quarterback Jake Rudock will be in the starting lineup Saturday when the Hawkeyes visit Purdue in a Big Ten matchup. The sophomore was sidelined in the third quarter of last week’s 28-9 loss to Wisconsin with a knee injury and didn’t return. Rudock was replaced by C.J. Beathard, who completed 4-of-16 passes for 70 yards and an interception.

Rudock, who has completed 155-of-259 passes for 1,725 yards and 12 touchdowns, has also rushed 45 times for 187 yards and five TDs for the Hawkeyes, who would become bowl-eligible for the 12th time in 13 seasons with a victory. “Jake could have gone back in late in the fourth quarter,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz told Hawkeyesports.com. ”It didn’t seem like the wise thing to do.”

TV: 12 p.m., Big Ten Network. LINE: Purdue -14.5

ABOUT IOWA (5-4, 2-3 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes haven’t been the same since starting running back Mark Weisman suffered foot and upper body injuries in a 26-14 loss to Michigan State on Oct. 5. Iowa entered that game 4-1 but has lost three of its last four. According to Ferentz, Weisman – who had 15 yards on nine carries last week – is expected to play Saturday.

ABOUT PURDUE (1-7, 0-4): The Boilermakers have dropped six straight under first-year coach Darrell Hazell following last week’s 56-0 home loss to Ohio State. Purdue, which beat Indiana State 20-14 on Sept. 7 for its only victory, surrendered 28 first-quarter points to the Buckeyes. Freshman Danny Etling, who was 13-of-29 passing for 89 yards and an interception against Ohio State, has completed 60-of-128 of his throws for 674 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions, and has been sacked 19 times in four games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa’s four losses have been to teams with a combined 32-3 record (Northern Illinois (9-0), Michigan State (8-1), Ohio State (9-0) Wisconsin (6-2).

2. Purdue, which has been outscored 100-7 in its last two home games - including a 44-7 loss to Nebraska on Oct. 12, has not run an offensive play from inside the red zone since a 55-24 loss to Northern Illinois on Sept. 28.

3. The Hawkeyes are one victory from No. 300 in the Big Ten. Iowa has an all-time conference mark of 299-362-25.

PREDICTION: Iowa 31-10