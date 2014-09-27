Preview: Iowa at Purdue

Iowa looks to open up Big Ten play with a victory when it hits the road to face Purdue on Saturday. The Hawkeyes bounced back from a disappointing loss to Iowa State with a morale-boosting win on the road against Pittsburgh last week, and they will now set their sights on beating the Boilermakers for the fourth time in the last five games. “Good to get the win, obviously, and now we’ve got to move on to Purdue,” coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”

Purdue snapped a two-game losing streak with a 35-13 victory over Southern Illinois last week. The Boilermakers were coming off losses to Central Michigan and Notre Dame, but took care of business against the Salukis, and they now hope to notch consecutive victories for the first time since 2012. “We’re a lot better right now as a football team than we were 10 months ago,” coach Darrell Hazell said. “It always has to show up on Saturday, and it will show up on Saturday.”

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Iowa 12.5

ABOUT IOWA (3-1): There could be a quarterback controversy brewing in Iowa City after C.J. Beathard replaced Jake Rudock in the second half and completed 7-of-8 passes for 98 yards in the win over Pitt. Mark Weisman got back on track after struggling in his first three games to rush for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Rudock is 85-for-127 with five touchdowns and two interception, but it remains to be seen if he’ll get the starting nod against Purdue.

ABOUT PURDUE (2-2): Danny Etling rebounded from the loss to Notre Dame to finish 15-of-26 for 198 yards and two touchdowns against Southern Illinois. Danny Anthrop had his best game of the season, catching five passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Watson recorded two more sacks last weekend to bring his total to four on the year.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa has won six of its last eight meetings with Purdue.

2. The Hawkeyes have won three straight road games dating to last season.

3. The Boilermakers are 12-5 in Big Ten openers since 1997.

PREDICTION: Iowa 24, Purdue 13