Preview: Iowa at Purdue

Iowa looks to build on its Week 6 victory when it travels to West Lafayette to tangle with Purdue on Saturday. The Hawkeyes bounced back from a disappointing 38-31 loss to Northwestern by edging Minnesota 14-7 to equal a school record with their eighth straight road win, and they hope to stay in contention for the West Division title by downing the Boilermakers for the fourth consecutive time.

"The clock is running and we're running a tight race," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters. "We only have six weeks left so we're pushing as hard and as fast as we can." Darrell Hazell's job was in serious jeopardy following an ugly 50-7 loss to Maryland on Oct. 1 but Purdue rebounded with its first road victory in two years by outlasting Illinois 34-31 in overtime. Purdue received a big boost with the news that star running back Markell Jones and Ja'Whaun Bentley are set to return after missing last week's victory and they hope to lead the Boilermakers to their first win over Iowa since 2012. "Iowa is a very physical team and they come out and hit you," Purdue offensive coordinator Terry Malone told reporters. "We have to be physical and if we're not physical with this team then we don't have a chance."

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Iowa -12.5

ABOUT IOWA (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten): C.J. Beathard was limited to 17-of-31 passing for 142 yards and no touchdowns while throwing two interceptions in the win over Minnesota but it was enough to give the senior quarterback over 5,000 yards of total offence for his career. Junior running back Akrum Wadley racked up 107 yards and scored the go-ahead 52-yard touchdown with 5:28 left in the fourth quarter to reach 1,000 rushing yards for his career. Safety Brandon Snyder recorded an interception against the Golden Gophers to give him four takeaways in his last four games.

ABOUT PURDUE (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten): Running back Brian Lankford-Johnson performed admirably in the absence of Jones, rushing for 127 yards and a touchdown in his first career start to earn the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week award. Freshman kicker J.D. Dellinger was named the Big Ten's Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking two field goals, including the game winner from 28 yards in overtime, and averaging 50.8 yards per kickoff against the Fighting Illini. Wide receiver Domonique Young suffered a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter and is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Beathard is 11-1 in Big Ten regular-season games.

2. Purdue QB David Blough needs three more passing touchdowns to move into 20th place on the school's all-time list.

3. The Boilermakers are 3-23 in Big Ten games under Hazell.

PREDICTION: Iowa 28, Purdue 17