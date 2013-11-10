(Updated: REMOVED: “Big Ten” from record in 2nd graph)

Iowa 38, Purdue 14: Jordan Canzeri ran20 times for a game-high 165 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Hawkeyesrolled in a Big Ten matchup.

Jake Rudock completed 12-of-20 passesfor 191 yards and two touchdowns for Iowa (6-4, 3-3). The Hawkeyes’ DonShumpert had two catches for a team-high 69 yards.

Danny Etling was 15-of-28 passing for 145 yards for Purdue (1-8, 0-5), which beat Indiana State 20-14 on Sept. 7 for its only win. Danny Anthrop led the Boilermakers with four receptions for 82yards and a touchdown.

Canzeri’s 2-yard score gave Iowa a 7-0 lead with 11:15 left in the second quarter. Purdueevened the score at 7 on Etling’s two-yard TD pass to Kurt Freytag with 5:44left in the first half.

Kevonte Martin-Manley caught a 22-yardTD pass from Rudock to put the Hawkeyes up 14-7 with 1:57 left in the secondquarter. Mark Weisman’s 4-yard rushing touchdown with 3:43 left in the thirdmade it 21-7 Iowa and continued a string of 31 straight Hawkeyes points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa is bowl eligible for the12th time in 13 seasons. ... Purdue, which has been outscored 138-21 in itslast three home games, ran an offensive play from inside the red zone for thefirst time since a 55-24 loss to No. 20 Northern Illinois on Sept. 28. ... TheHawkeyes recorded their 300th Big Ten victory - they have an all-time conferencemark of 300-362-25.