(Updated: REWORDS second sentence in graph 5 REWORDS first note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

Iowa 24, Purdue 10: Mark Weisman ran for two touchdowns as the visiting Hawkeyes opened up Big Ten play with a win over the Boilermakers.

C.J. Beathard completed 17-of-37 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown in his first career start for Iowa (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten), which has won four straight road games. Kevonte Martin-Manley caught five passes for 74 yards and Weisman added 76 yards on the ground for the Hawkeyes, who scored the final 24 points of the game.

Danny Etling was limited to 11-of-26 passing for 61 yards and one interception for Purdue (2-3, 0-1), which has lost nine consecutive conference games. Frankie Williams scored a defensive touchdown and Akeem Hunt accounted for 117 total yards for the Boilermakers, who averaged just 2.3 yards per pass.

Purdue jumped out to a 10-0 lead when Williams returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown and Paul Griggs kicked a 42-yard field goal. Iowa responded with 10 straight points of its own when Weisman plunged into the end zone from 2 yards out and Marshall Koehn booted a 28-yard field goal just before halftime.

The Hawkeyes took their first lead after Martin-Manley hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Beathard late in the third quarter. Iowa, which outgained the Boilermakers 420-156, added its final score on Weisman’s 5-yard run with 5:10 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Weisman became the seventh player in Iowa history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in his career. … The Hawkeyes have won four of their last five meetings with Purdue. …The Boilermakers fell to 3-14 under second-year coach Darrell Hazell.