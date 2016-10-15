Iowa runs over Purdue, 49-28

Junior running back Akrum Wadley rushed for 170 yards and one touchdown and senior running back LeShun Daniels contributed 156 rushing yards and two scores as Iowa rolled to a 49-28 victory over Purdue on Saturday in a Big Ten game at West Lafayette, Ind.

Senior quarterback Casey Beathard threw two touchdown passes and rushed for one and senior cornerback Desmond King returned an interception for a score as the Hawkeyes (5-2, 3-1 in the Big Ten) set a school record with their ninth consecutive road victory. The previous mark of eight was set from 1920-23.

Sophomore quarterback David Blough set career bests of 458 yards and five touchdown passes for the Boilermakers (3-3, 1-2). Redshirt freshman tight end Brycen Hopkins had two touchdown receptions and sophomore tight end Cole Herdman caught seven passes for 104 yards and one touchdown.

The Hawkeyes, who rushed for 365 yards, set the tone for the victory by scoring three touchdowns and outgaining Purdue 199-29 in the first quarter.

Daniels scored on a 1-yard run to get Iowa on the board and Beathard tacked on a 15-yard scoring run with 2:20 left in the quarter. Beathard connected with senior wideout Riley McCarron on a 42-yard scoring play to make it 21-0 with nine seconds left in the stanza.

Daniels scored on a 4-yard run to boost the advantage to 28 with 3:48 left in the half. Purdue got on the board when Blough hit Hopkins on a 25-yard toss with 1:29 left in the half.

Iowa answered on the next play from scrimmage when Wadley broke loose on a 75-yard scoring dash to make it 35-7.

Herdman caught a 53-yard scoring pass from Blough to cap a seven-play, 89-yard drive in which Purdue pulled to within 21 with 8:06 left in the third quarter.

But Iowa needed less than two minutes to drive 91 yards on five plays, with Beathard throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to freshman tight end Noah Fant to make it 42-14.

Blough threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 7 yards to senior receiver Bilal Marshall and 54 yards to senior wideout DeAngelo Yancey to pull the Boilermakers within 42-28 with 5:36 remaining.

Purdue was looking to make it a one-score game but King picked off Blough's pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. The interception score, with 1:44 remaining, was the third of King's career as Iowa knocked off the Boilermakers for the ninth time in the last 11 meetings.

Blough's fifth touchdown pass came when he connected with Hopkins on a 37-yarder with 17 seconds to play.