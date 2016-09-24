Preview: Iowa at Rutgers

Iowa looks to shake off a stunning upset at home last week when it opens Big Ten play by visiting Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes coughed up a fourth-quarter lead and fell 23-21 against FCS heavyweight North Dakota State last Saturday as they managed just 231 total yards, including 34 on the ground with a makeshift offensive line.

“There’s going to be a lot of things to correct, a lot of things to fix,” Iowa’s senior quarterback C.J. Beathard told reporters. “We just have to move past it.” Center James Daniels (knee) and guard Sean Welsh (ankle), who both missed the last game, could be back in front of Beathard as the Hawkeyes try to extend their Big Ten regular-season winning streak to nine when they meet Rutgers for the first time. The Scarlet Knights have won two consecutive games since opening with a loss against current No. 9 Washington and lean on seniors Chris Laviano at quarterback and Janarion Grant at running back. Iowa’s defense will have to contain Grant, who is fourth in the nation in all-purpose yards with 562.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Iowa –12.5

ABOUT IOWA (2-1): Beathard (seven TD passes, one interception) struggled with a shoulder injury last week after getting hit hard several times, but is expected to healthy enough to try and improve on his 15-3 record as a starter. Running backs LeShun Daniels Jr. and New Jersey native Akrum Wadley, who have both scored three times on the ground, hope to rebound after a rough week and receiver Matt VandeBerg (15 catches, 267 yards, three TDs) looks to continue a strong start. Coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters the defense must improve after surrendering 239 rushing yards last week.

ABOUT RUTGERS (2-1): Laviano has thrown for four touchdowns and been intercepted just once in the last two games and has produced 457 yards through the air overall. Grant is averaging 9.5 yards per carry with three scores and junior running back Robert Martin boasts a team-high 252 yards rushing – 169 in the 37-28 win over New Mexico last week. Grant also has 15 receptions to lead the team while sophomore Jawuan Harris is making an impact with 140 yards on five catches and two touchdowns for an offense that totaled 89 points the last two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rutgers has blocked 45 kicks (field goals, punts) since 2009, the most of any FBS team in that span.

2. The Hawkeyes have won six straight road games and are 12-for-12 in the red zone this season with 11 touchdowns.

3. Grant has five career kickoff returns for touchdowns, tying Purdue’s Stan Brown (1968-70) for the Big Ten record.

PREDICTION: Iowa 34, Rutgers 17