Wadley, Iowa defense come up big to top Rutgers

Akrum Wadley scored on a 26-yard run in the fourth quarter and Iowa's defense came up with two big fourth-down stops to lift the Hawkeyes to a 14-7 victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.

Iowa (3-1, 1-0) ran the final 4:40 off the clock after stopping the Scarlet Knights (2-2, 0-1) on fourth-and-2 from the Hawkeyes' 17.

Iowa bounced back after last week's home loss to FCS Northern Iowa, which knocked the then-No. 13 Hawkeyes from the rankings.

The game turned when Iowa defensive back Brandon Snyder stripped the ball from receiver Andre Patton and recovered at the Scarlet Knights' 21 with 8:42 left. After a false start penalty, Wadley took a handoff to the left and tip-toed the sideline for a touchdown to break a 7-7 tie.

Rutgers lost its top playmaker, receiver/returner Janarion Grant, late in the first half when he suffered a right foot injury as he was being brought down for a 76-yard catch-and-run to the Iowa 3. He did not return after catching five passes for 98 yards.

The Scarlet Knights failed to score after Grant's big play, as Iowa stuffed quarterback Chris Laviano on an option keeper on fourth-and-goal from the 3.

The Hawkeyes responded with a 99-yard drive, capped with a 36-yard pass from quarterback C.J. Beathard to tight end George Kittle with 34 seconds left before half.

Rutgers scored on a 14-yard pass to Patton with 12:45 to go in the game.

Beathard completed 12 of 23 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. Wadley carried 12 times for 84 yards. Snyder finished with a team-high 13 tackles. Linebacker Josey Jewell had 12 stops, including the one on Laviano at the goal line.

Laviano was 13 of 24 for 190 yards and a touchdown. Running back Robert Martin had 106 yards on 21 carries.

This was the first meeting between Iowa and Rutgers; the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014.