Tennessee 45, Iowa 28: Joshua Dobbs accounted for 205 total yards and three touchdowns as the Volunteers downed the Hawkeyes to win the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

Dobbs threw for 129 yards and ran for another 76 while Jalen Hurd rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee (7-6), which won its first postseason game since the 2008 Outback Bowl. Von Pearson had seven catches for 75 yards and a score while Vic Wharton hauled in a TD reception from senior running back Marlin Lane on a double pass for the Volunteers.

Jake Rudock and C.J. Beathard split time at quarterback, combining to go 15-of-31 for 177 yards and two touchdowns while Jordan Canzeri rushed for 120 yards for Iowa (7-6), which ended the season with four losses in its last five games. Mark Weisman ran for two touchdowns while Ray Hamilton and Matt Vandeberg caught late TD passes for the Hawkeyes.

Tennessee jumped out to a 21-0 lead when Hurd scored on touchdown runs of 3 and 29 yards before Lane threw a 49-yard strike to Wharton on a trick play. The first-half onslaught continued when Dobbs scampered into the end zone from 8 yards out before Pearson answered Weisman’s 3-yard TD plunge with a 19-yard touchdown grab to give the Volunteers a 35-7 lead at intermission.

Dobbs called his own number from 11 yards out to cap off a nine-play, 75-yard drive to push the margin to 42-7 midway through the third quarter. The Hawkeyes salvaged some pride with touchdowns from Weisman, Hamilton and Vandeberg in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late as Tennessee finished with a winning record for the first time since 2009.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee racked up 283 yards on the ground after rushing for over 150 once in its first seven games of the season. … The Volunteers scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to improve to 8-5 against Big Ten teams in bowl games. … Weisman ended his career with 32 rushing touchdowns, but was limited to 10 yards on seven carries.