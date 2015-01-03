Tennessee slays Iowa in bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Quarterback Joshua Dobbs led Tennessee to touchdowns on its first four possessions and the Volunteers coasted to a 45-28 win over Iowa on Friday in the TaxSlayer Bowl game at EverBank Field.

It was Tennessee’s 50th bowl game and its first bowl win since a 21-17 victory over Wisconsin 21-17 on Jan. 1, 2008, in the Outback Bowl. The Volunteers had lost its last two bowl games and weremaking their first postseason appearance since the 2010 Music City Bowl when they lost to North Carolina 30-27.

Tennessee (7-6) built a 35-7 halftime lead, and while the Vols only managed one touchdown in the second half, their defense did the job in shutting down Iowa’s platoon quarterback offense.

Dobbs was inserted in the starting lineup for the final four games of the regular season and led the Vols to three wins. His versatility in running and passing the ball sparked the offense to averages of 424 yards and 35 points in the final four games.

Dobbs, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, continued to showcase his dual-threat skills by passing for 129 yards and adding 76 yards on the ground on 13 carries. His 205 total yards of offense combined with a near-season-high 122 rushing yards by running back Jalen Hurd enabled the Vols to accumulate 452 yards in total offense, includig 274 on the ground.

“Coming into the season, our goal was obviously to make it to a bowl game and when we got there to win it like we did today. This is just the beginning, this is the start of something big at Tennessee,” Dobbs said afterward in accepting the game’s MVP award. “It’s the start of something big, a lot of momentum going into next year.”

The Vols scored easily and quickly in the opening 30 minutes, needing less than 3 1/2 minutes on all five of their first-half scoring drives. Dobbs directed the offense with precision, connecting on 11 of 12 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 52 yards on five carries and scored the Vols’ fourth touchdown with an 8-yard run.

Dobbs’ touchdown pass came with 21 seconds left before halftime. He teamed with Von Pearson from 19 yards in the corner of the end zone, with Pearson beating Iowa linebacker Bo Bower.

Tennessee was so efficient in its first four scoring drives that the Volunteers never faced a third down.

The win was the Vols’ fourth in the their last five games and first bowl win since after the 2007 season. It left Tennessee coach Butch Jones heaping praise on his team.

“We always have one goal and one constant goal in our program when it comes to our performance,” he said. “It’s to be a better football team each and every day. Each individual must take accountability for their own self-determination. If you improve individually, you improve collectively as a football team.”

Hurd was the first-half workhorse, rushing 10 times for 97 yards and two scores.

While Dobbs played the entire first half for the Vols, Iowa (7-6) alternated quarterbacks Jake Rudock and C.J. Beathard on each of its five possessions.

Neither had much success in moving the Hawkeyes’ offense. Rudock started the game, but after Beathard alternated with him in the first half, the latter played nearly the entire second half.

“Our plan was to play both of them as we said consistently the last seven days,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I think they both did some good things. They both had some down plays too. That’s part of it. The way the game got away early, it’s tough to evaluate anything in a real great fashion.”

Beathard threw for 54 yards and Rudock for just 31 yards on 1-of-5 passing. Beathard led Iowa to its only first-half touchdown and directed the Hawkeyes to two second-half scores. His 31-yard scoring strike to right end Ray Hamilton and an 18-yard pass to wide receiver Matt Vandeberg accounted for Iowa’s third and fourth touchdowns.

Neither Beathard nor Rudock spoke with the media after the game, per Iowa personnel’s decision.

All-American left tackle and Outland Trophy winner Brandon Scherff compared the results of the game with the disappointing losses to Maryland and Minnesota during the regular season.

”This game was embarrassing like those two, but I‘m glad we showed some fight in the second half,“ Scherff said. ”It’s too bad we were down so much, it would have been a good football game after that. Tennessee did everything right in the first half. I thought they played a good football game.

“They’re fast, we were expecting that. It’s just they did everything right early on. They were the team that brought all the energy in the first half.”

Running back Mark Weisman scored on 3- and 1-yard runs for the Hawkeyes’ first two touchdowns.

NOTES: NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is sponsored by TaxSlayer, drove his car to midfield for the coin flip. It’s the third year in a row that Earnhardt has been a participant in pregame ceremonies. ... The Hawkeyes will return to Iowa City on Saturday, leaving 80-degree temperatures in Jacksonville and arriving to expected single-digit temps in Iowa City. ... Tennessee’s 35 points in the first half were the most by the Vols in a bowl game since the 1995 Gator Bowl game when they led Virginia Tech 35-10. ... It was youth vs. experience with Iowa starting 11 seniors and only playing three freshmen this year. Tennessee started three seniors and had 15 first-year players among its two-deep.