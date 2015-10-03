Preview: Iowa at Wisconsin

Despite losing its top two running backs from last season, No. 18 Wisconsin brings a formidable 1-2 punch out of the backfield into its Big Ten opener against visiting Iowa on Saturday. The Badgers expected Corey Clement to take over from All-American Melvin Gordon - drafted No. 15 overall by San Diego - but Clement was injured in the season opener and is expected to miss at least another month with a sports hernia, opening the door for freshman Taiwan Deal and junior Dare Ogunbowale.

Deal rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-0 victory over Hawaii last week and has a team-best 290 yards and four scores while Ogunbowale (281, three) is right on his heels. “Me and (Deal) talk about it - it doesn’t matter who is getting the carries,” Ogunbowale told reporters. “He’s gotten so much better. He’s going to keep getting better, he’s still young. He’s got some things we keep making fun of him for (running with his head down a lot) he needs to get fixed up, but he’s going to be a great back here.” The Badgers face the nation’s No. 12 rushing defense in the undefeated Hawkeyes, who yield an average of 84 yards on the ground and are one of two teams in the nation which hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown (Navy). Wisconsin averages 188.3 yards on the ground - good for only a tie for 55th in the nation, but Iowa has faced an FCS team followed by the No. 110th (Iowa State), 73rd (Pittsburgh) and 88th (North Texas) rushing attacks.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Wisconsin -6.5

ABOUT IOWA (4-0): While the defense has done its part, the offense - led by quarterback C.J. Beathard (68.2 percent completion rate, six touchdowns, one interception) - is also productive, averaging 37.8 points. The Hawkeyes are 49th in the nation in rushing (196.3) with senior Jordan Canzeri (316 yards, Big Ten-best eight TDs) leading the way. Defensive end Nate Meier is tied for sixth in the nation with five sacks.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (3-1): The emergence of Deal and Ogunbowale has taken pressure off quarterback Joel Stave, who completes 66.1 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide receiver Alex Erickson (23 catches, 13.9 yards per reception, one touchdown) is Stave’s most frequent target while wide receiver Robert Wheelwright and tight end Austin Traylor have a team-best three touchdown catches apiece. Senior outside linebacker Joe Schobert is tied for the national lead in tackles for loss with 9.5 and fourth nationally with six sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Badgers have not allowed a touchdown in 188 minutes, 2 seconds dating back to their season-opening loss to Alabama, defeating Miami (Ohio) 58-0 and Troy 28-3 prior to Hawaii.

2. Wisconsin was picked to win the Big Ten West Division in a preseason media poll, garnering 32 of the 40 first-place votes, while Iowa was selected to finish fourth.

3. The Badgers have won three straight over the Hawkeyes to take the series lead 44-42-2.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 28, Iowa 20