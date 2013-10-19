Preview: Iowa State at Baylo

Baylor looks for its first 6-0 start since 1980 on Saturday when the 12th-ranked Bears host Iowa State, which has lost its first two conference games by a combined eight points. One week after allowing 666 total yards in a 42-35 loss at Texas Tech, the Cyclones face a Baylor offense that leads the nation with an average of 714.4 yards and 63.4 points a game. “They’ve got so many weapons that it’s hard to point out one above another,” Iowa State coach Paul Rhoads said. “They’ve accomplished absurd numbers in yardage and points with relative ease.”

The Cyclones might be one of the best 1-4 teams in the country, but face an uphill battle against the high-powered Bears, who have won their first four home games by a combined score of 282-65. Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty is the national leader in passing efficiency, while running back Lache Seastrunk leads the Big 12 in rushing with 648 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bears haven’t been held to less than 30 points since losing 35-21 to Iowa State last season in Ames.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Baylor -34.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-4, 0-2 Big 12): Junior wide receiver Jarvis West, who caught three touchdown passes in last year’s win over the Bears, had 177 all-purpose yards against Texas Tech last week, including a 95-yard kickoff return for a score. Aaron Wimberly has averaged 106.3 rushing yards over the last three games, and will need another strong effort as the Cyclones try to keep the Baylor offense off the field. Iowa State’s defense ranks last in the Big 12, but safety Jacques Washington has been a bright spot with an average of 10 tackles per game.

ABOUT BAYLOR (5-0, 2-0): Iowa State defensive coordinator Wally Burnham has the unenviable task planning for the Bears’ explosive offense, which includes star wide receivers Antwan Goodley and Tevin Reese. “You sit down and watch Baylor wide receivers and it’s actually scary,” Burnham said. “The speed and athletic ability those kids have got and the way the quarterback puts it out there is amazing.” Linebacker Bryce Hager leads the improving defense, which struggled to contain Kansas State quarterback Daniel Sams (199 rushing yards, three touchdowns) in last week’s 35-25 victory.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baylor has outscored its opponents 129-20 in the first quarter while scoring first in four of its five games.

2. The Cyclones have scored at least 30 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 2005.

3. The Bears have scored 32 of their 40 offensive touchdowns in less than two minutes.

PREDICTION: Baylor 49, Iowa State 17