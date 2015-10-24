Preview: Iowa State at Baylor

Baylor has yet to score fewer than 56 points in a game this season and has yet to allow an opponent within three touchdowns in the final margin. The Bears will try to keep rolling when they host Iowa State on Saturday in Big 12 play.

Baylor faced its biggest test so far against West Virginia last week and ended up rolling to a 62-38 win, and it plans on bringing a similar effort against the Cyclones. “We need the same energy, the same enthusiasm, same determination, same toughness and same will that we brought last week as a University, as a football program, and as individuals on the team,” Bears coach Art Briles told reporters. “That’s going to be our goal this week - to be better than we were last week.” Iowa State has the misfortune of playing the three top offenses in the Big 12 in consecutive weeks and is hoping to come out with a better performance after surrendering a total of 111 points in losses to Texas Tech and TCU. The Cyclones held a 21-14 lead over the Horned Frogs at the end of the first quarter last week before being outscored 31-0 the rest of the way.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPN. LINE: Baylor -37

ABOUT IOWA STATE (2-4, 1-2 Big 12): Mike Warren’s 652 yards is already a freshman rushing record for the Cyclones, but he had a hard time generating chunks of yardage last week against TCU. After rumbling for a school freshman record 245 yards against Texas Tech, Warren was limited to 78 on 22 carries against the Horned Frogs and missed the last series after getting banged up on the previous possession. Quarterback Sam B. Richardson ran for 99 yards on 14 carries in a 49-28 home loss to Baylor last season but has had the luxury of spending more time in the pocket this season with the emergence of Warren.

ABOUT BAYLOR (6-0, 3-0): Quarterback Seth Russell is leading the FBS in QB rating (210) and touchdowns (27), but it’s wide receiver Corey Coleman who turned heads on the West Virginia coaching staff last week and has emerged as a top receiver in the Big 12. Coleman enters the week leading the FBS in receiving TDs (16) and ranking third in yards (877). “We knew he’s a special player,” Briles told reporters of Coleman. “It’s not earth-shattering news to us, we’ve been around him for four years, so we know what he brings to the table. I’ve been saying it for two years, at least, that it’s his passion, his energy, his toughness and his skill level that allow him to separate himself from other people.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa State has lost 13 straight games to ranked opponents.

2. Baylor’s 19-game home winning streak is the longest current run in the FBS.

3. The Bears are aiming for the third 7-0 start in school history (1980, 2013).

PREDICTION: Baylor 68, Iowa State 24