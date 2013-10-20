No. 12 Baylor 71, Iowa State 7: Bryce Petty threw for 378 yards and accounted for three touchdowns and Antwan Goodley had 182 receiving yards and two scores as the Bears remained unbeaten with a dominant effort against the visiting Cyclones.

Baylor (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) scored on seven consecutive drives after punting on its first possession and led 44-0 after Petty’s 1-yard TD run early in the third quarter. Lache Seastrunk added 18 carries for 112 yards and two scores for the Bears, who matched their season average with 714 total yards – 461 in the first half - and improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1980.

Iowa State (1-5, 0-3) suffered its largest margin of defeat in program history after being held to 173 total yards and nine first downs. Aaron Wimberly rushed for 21 yards on five carries and Sam Richardson was 7-of-14 for 68 yards while sharing time with freshman Grant Rohach for much of the game.

Petty completed 27-of-36 passes for Baylor, which avenged last year’s 35-21 loss at Iowa State by scoring at least 69 points for the fifth time in six games this season. The Bears pulled away with a 17-point outburst in the final 6:46 of the first half, when Seastrunk scored on a 2-yard run and Petty threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Goodley before Aaron Jones closed the half with a 51-yard field goal.

Baylor, which entered the contest leading the country in total offense and scoring, moved ahead 58-0 early in the fourth quarter when Seth Russell scored on a 40-yard run. Iowa State avoided the shutout on Rohach’s 27-yard touchdown pass to DeVondrick Nealy with 47 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baylor has outscored its opponents 146-20 in the first quarter while scoring first in five of its six games. … Tevin Reese added six receptions for 105 yards for the Bears, who extended their winning streak to 10 games. … The Bears returned two kicks for touchdowns, including Corey Coleman’s 97-yard kickoff return for a score with 34 seconds to play.