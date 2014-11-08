Preview: Iowa State at Kansas

It has been a long season for both Kansas and Iowa State, but one team will finally break into the Big 12 win column Saturday when the struggling squads face off on the Jayhawks’ home field. Kansas and Iowa State are the only two winless teams in the Big 12 and their 10 combined losses in conference play have come by an average of 19.8 points. Last week’s defeats were particularly awful, as the Jayhawks were pounded by Baylor 60-14 while the Cyclones absorbed a 59-14 setback against Oklahoma.

“We want to get to the point,” said Kansas interim coach Cliff Bowen, “where we’re playing ball in the Big 12 just like everyone else.” Iowa State, on the other hand, had been showing signs of improvement in recent weeks prior to last Saturday, including a win over Toledo and a close loss at Texas. “We just put this one in the books and prepare for next week,” Cyclones receiver D‘Vario Montgomery said after his team was outgained 751-334. “We have to go through the week like we’re about to play our best opponent.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox SportsNet. LINE: Iowa State -3.5

ABOUT IOWA STATE (2-6, 0-5 Big 12): The Cyclones’ biggest issue — among many problems this season — is that they are 117th out of 124 FBS teams in points allowed per game. Iowa State has given up 38.3 points on average and yielded more than 750 yards last week for the first time since 2003, including 510 rushing yards — the most they had surrendered since 1995. Montgomery has been one of the team’s only bright spots lately with a touchdown catch last week and a combined 18 catches for 190 yards in the previous two games.

ABOUT KANSAS (2-6, 0-5): Bowen, who is 0-4 since taking over for Charlie Weis, is hoping to guide the Jayhawks to their first win since Sept. 20 against Central Michigan and their first conference win since defeating West Virginia on Nov. 16 last season. One way to ensure a victory might be to score more than 21 points, something the Jayhawks have not done during their five-game skid. In fact, Kansas ranks dead last in the nation with an average of 16.3 points per game despite some solid play of late from quarterback Michael Cummings, who has thrown for two touchdowns in each of the last two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cyclones blanked the Jayhawks 34-0 last season for their first shutout since 2001. It was also their fourth straight win in the series.

2. Iowa State K Cole Netten is 8-for-8 on field goals this season, making him one of five perfect kickers in FBS with a minimum of eight attempts.

3. After Saturday’s contest, Kansas closes out its season with a daunting stretch of games against No. 7 TCU at home, followed by road games against No. 16 Oklahoma and No. 9 Kansas State.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 13, Kansas 10