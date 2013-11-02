Preview: Iowa State at Kansas State

Kansas State looks to make it two wins in a row when it welcomes Iowa State to town on Saturday. The Wildcats erased a 9-7 halftime deficit to beat West Virginia 35-12 and hopes to carry that momentum into the encounter with the Cyclones. Kansas State has beaten Iowa State in five straight meetings and is a heavy favorite with the bookmakers to do so once again.

The Cyclones have been outscored 129-34 in their last two contests and haven’t won in Manhattan since 2004. Iowa State has lost its last four games and needs to win out just to become bowl eligible. Head coach Paul Rhoads admitted that galvanizing his team will be difficult. “It’s a challenge for sure, to keep them motivated,” he said. “It’s one that I welcome.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1. LINE: Kansas State -16.5

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (3-4, 1-3 Big 12): Jake Waters and Daniel Sams continue to share duties at quarterback with the former throwing for seven touchdowns and the latter rushing for seven scores. Tyler Lockett caught eight passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the win over West Virginia. Ryan Mueller continues to be a disruptive force on defense with 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-6, 0-4): Sam B. Richardson was knocked out of the game against Oklahoma State but has been named the starter for Saturday. Quenton Bundrage leads the team with 29 catches for 441 yards and six touchdowns. Jeremiah George is averaging 11.6 tackles per game, tops in the Big 12 and fourth nationally.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas State is 43-49-4 all-time against Iowa State in a rivalry where the two teams have met every year since 1917.

2. The Wildcats have had at least one player taken in the NFL draft in each of the last 19 years.

3. Iowa State has had at least one touchdown pass in each of its last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 31, Iowa State 21