Kansas State 41, Iowa State 7: John Hubert rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats beat the visiting Cyclones.

Daniel Sams accounted for 111 total yards and scored two touchdowns while Jake Waters went 9-for-15 for 157 yards for Kansas State (4-4, 2-3 Big 12). Tramaine Thompson caught a touchdown pass and the Wildcats’ defense forced three turnovers en route to their second straight win.

Sam B. Richardson struggled mightily for Iowa State (1-7, 0-5), throwing for 38 yards to go along with one interception before being replaced by Grant Rohach in the second quarter. Rohach went 11-for-24 with two interceptions while DeVondrick Nealy finished with 53 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Kansas State opened the scoring when Hubert plunged into the end zone from 9 yards out. Jack Cantele kicked a 44-yard field goal before Sams’ 1-yard run gave the Wildcats a 17-0 lead with 41 seconds left in the second quarter.

Cantele added to Kansas State’s advantage when he split the uprights from 42 yards out early in the third. Kansas State then scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to go up 41-0 before Nealy rushed for Iowa State’s lone score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State has won the last six meetings. … The Wildcats committed just one penalty for 10 yards, while the Cyclone were penalized only three times for 20 yards. … Iowa State LB Jeremiah George has made 10 or more tackles in seven consecutive games.