FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas State 38, Iowa State 35
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 21, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Kansas State 38, Iowa State 35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kansas State had a miraculous last-minute comeback to defeat Iowa State 38-35 Saturday and maintain its chance for a sixth-straight bowl appearance.

The Wildcats (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) outscored the Cyclones 24-0 in the second half, including 10 points in the final 42 seconds at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

Jack Cantele nailed a 42-yard field goal with 0:03 left to seal the victory.

The Cyclones (3-8, 2-6) were trying to win in Manhattan for the first time since 2004.

Kansas State trailed 35-14 at halftime. The Wildcats’ first score of the second half was an 8-yard touchdown by running back Charles Jones, capping a 12-play, 64-yard drive to start the half.

K-State then stopped Iowa State on fourth-and-1 at the KSU 30, and answered with a 12-play drive to pull within 35-28. Quarterback Joe Hubener hit receiver Kody Cook with a 7-yard touchdown on fourth-and-4 early in the fourth quarter.

All looked lost for K-State, which failed to convert on fourth down with 1:31 left. But ISU running back Mike Warren fumbled at the K-State 45 on the next play. Hubener hit receiver Andre Davis with a 46-yard completion on the Cats’ first play. Three plays later, Jones scored on a 5-yard touchdown to tie the score with 42 seconds left.

Joel Lanning, who had three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown for the Cyclones, fumbled on the next drive and K-State recovered at the Iowa State 22 with 10 second left. Two plays later, Cantele hit the game-winner.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.