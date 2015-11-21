Kansas State 38, Iowa State 35

Kansas State had a miraculous last-minute comeback to defeat Iowa State 38-35 Saturday and maintain its chance for a sixth-straight bowl appearance.

The Wildcats (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) outscored the Cyclones 24-0 in the second half, including 10 points in the final 42 seconds at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

Jack Cantele nailed a 42-yard field goal with 0:03 left to seal the victory.

The Cyclones (3-8, 2-6) were trying to win in Manhattan for the first time since 2004.

Kansas State trailed 35-14 at halftime. The Wildcats’ first score of the second half was an 8-yard touchdown by running back Charles Jones, capping a 12-play, 64-yard drive to start the half.

K-State then stopped Iowa State on fourth-and-1 at the KSU 30, and answered with a 12-play drive to pull within 35-28. Quarterback Joe Hubener hit receiver Kody Cook with a 7-yard touchdown on fourth-and-4 early in the fourth quarter.

All looked lost for K-State, which failed to convert on fourth down with 1:31 left. But ISU running back Mike Warren fumbled at the K-State 45 on the next play. Hubener hit receiver Andre Davis with a 46-yard completion on the Cats’ first play. Three plays later, Jones scored on a 5-yard touchdown to tie the score with 42 seconds left.

Joel Lanning, who had three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown for the Cyclones, fumbled on the next drive and K-State recovered at the Iowa State 22 with 10 second left. Two plays later, Cantele hit the game-winner.