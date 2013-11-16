Preview: Iowa State at Oklahoma

Coach Bob Stoops can tie Barry Switzer’s school-record 157 victories when No. 17 Oklahoma hosts Iowa State on Saturday. Both teams are struggling offensively, but Stoops isn’t worried about the direction of his program. “I think there are only four or five teams that have won more games over the past five years,” Stoops told the media Monday. “If that’s not the answer you are looking for, I‘m not sure. It seems like every time you lose a game, it’s like ‘Oh geez the sky is falling.’ ”

Inconsistent quarterback play and injuries have slowed the Oklahoma offense. Iowa State, also dealing with injuries, is averaging 14.5 points in its past four games. The Cyclones, who haven’t beaten Oklahoma since 1990, have five losses by eight points or less this season.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Oklahoma -24.5

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-8, 0-6 Big 12): Coach Paul Rhoads said he would evaluate everything about his offense - ranked 113th out of 123 FBS teams in yardage - after the season. Freshman quarterback Grant Rohach will make his second straight start but Rhoads wouldn’t say if quarterback Sam Richardson (thumb) would be used in running plays like in last week’s 21-17 loss to Texas Christian. DeVondrick Nealy has a touchdown in four consecutive games, scoring on two rushes, a catch and a kickoff return.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (7-2, 4-2): Stoops said he’s sticking with quarterback Blake Bell, although the Sooners’ passing totals have dropped from 336.5 yards per game last year to 195.3 yards this year. Brennan Clay (557 yards, three touchdowns) and Damien Williams (425 yards, five scores) lead the ground game and Oklahoma is 60-1 under Stoops when rushing for more than 200 yards. Freshman linebacker Dominique Alexander has two double-digit tackling performances - including 11 tackles and a sack for a safety against Baylor - in four games since replacing injured Corey Nelson.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma is seeking its 11th perfect home record in Stoops’ 15 seasons.

2. Iowa State LB Jeremiah George, who has double-digit tackles in seven of nine games, leads the Big 12 and is ranked fourth nationally with 11.3 tackles per game.

3. Iowa State is the only team in the country with three non-defensive scoring plays of 95-yards or more (Nealy’s 98-yard kickoff return against TCU, Quenton Bundrage’s 97-yard catch against Texas and Jarvis West’s 95 kickoff return against Texas Tech).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 48, Iowa State 17