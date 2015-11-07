Preview: Iowa State at Oklahoma

No. 13 Oklahoma has scored 55 or more points in consecutive victories over Kansas State (55-0), Texas Tech (63-27) and Kansas (62-7) heading into Saturday night’s Big 12 game against visiting Iowa State. And even though this would appear to be the final tuneup for the Sooners before hitting a season-defining three-game gauntlet of unbeaten teams -- at Baylor (7-0), home versus TCU (8-0), at Oklahoma State (8-0) -- look for a focused effort from Bob Stoops’ squad.

Iowa State is coming in off an impressive 24-0 blanking of Texas, the first time the Longhorns, who managed just 204 yards and crossed midfield just two times, were shut out by an unranked opponent since 1961. Only three weeks earlier that same Texas squad handed Oklahoma its only loss of the season, 24-17, in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl. “It’s a team that whooped up on Texas. We lost to Texas,” Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield told the Tulsa World. “That should be eye-popping for us. We’ve gotta come out ready for that. We know they’re gonna come in with their best shot.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU LINE: Oklahoma -25.5

ABOUT IOWA STATE (3-5, 2-3 Big 12): Redshirt freshman running back Mike Warren, who starred at nearby Lawton (Okla.) High but was not offered by the Sooners, has topped 100 yards rushing in five of the last six games and needs just 46 yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark. Dual-threat sophomore quarterback Joel Lanning, who took over for error-prone senior Sam B. Richardson midway through a 45-27 loss at Baylor on Oct. 24, has sparked the Cyclones’ offense which has outscored its opponents, 51-10, since Lanning took over against the Bears. Senior strong safety Qujuan Floyd, who leads the team with 52 tackles, was named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week after accumulating eight tackles in the shutout win over Texas while junior middle linebacker Jordan Harris added seven tackles and an interception

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (7-1, 4-1): Mayfield, a junior walk-on playing his first season since transferring from league rival Texas Tech, could put himself into Heisman Trophy talk with a strong November as he enters Saturday night’s contest second in the FBS in pass efficiency (185.2), 10th in total offense per game (333.5) and 10th in passing yards per game (308.8) while throwing 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The Sooners have eclipsed 300 yards rushing in each of their last three games and feature two of the nation’s top young running backs in sophomore Samaje Perine (127 carries, 711 yards, nine touchdowns) and freshman Joe Mixon (70 carries, 431 yards, four scores). Linebackers Dominique Alexander (68 tackles, six for losses) and Eric Striker (40 tackles, 6.5 sacks) lead an Oklahoma defense that is limiting opponents to just 321.4 yards and 18.4 points per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma holds a 72-5-2 series lead over Iowa State and has won the last 16 in a row.

2. The Sooners have scored a touchdown on 13 of their last 18 offensive possessions and attempted field goals on three others, making two.

3. Iowa State has lost 14 consecutive games against ranked opponents dating back to a 37-25 win over No. 12 TCU on Oct. 6, 2012.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 56, Iowa State 21