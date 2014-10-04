(Updated: CORRECTS to “its” sted “their” in para 4 CORRECTS to Jhajuan sted Jhahuan in para 5)

No. 23 Oklahoma State 37, Iowa State 20: Desmond Roland ran for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the host Cowboys throttled the Cyclones.

Roland’s fifth and six rushing scores of the season highlighted another strong offensive showing from Oklahoma State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), which has scored at least 30 points in all five games this season. Daxx Garman went 26-of-41 for 271 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while Tyreek Hill added a 97-yard kickoff return TD in the rout.

Sam B. Richardson was 17-of-39 for 200 yards and a pair of TDs for Iowa State (1-4, 0-3), which has allowed 86 points in back-to-back losses to ranked opponents. E.J. Bibbs caught both touchdown passes for the Cyclones, who managed just 122 rushing yards on 33 carries.

Oklahoma State answered a pair of Iowa State field goals with two of its own before going ahead on the final play of the opening half, as Roland punched it in from 2 yards out on a play that was upheld after a review. The five-play, 11-yard drive was set up by a bizarre sequence in which Oklahoma State opted for a short kickoff following its second field goal; the ball tumbled deep into Cyclones territory before finally being recovered by the Cowboys.

Hill then electrified the crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium on the opening play of the second half, gathering Cole Netten’s kickoff at his own 3-yard line and evading four tackles for his first career return touchdown. Garman answered Bibbs’ 17-yard scoring grab with a 40-yard connection to Jhajuan Seales near the midway point of the third quarter, and Roland added a 6-yard TD plunge to cap his second multi-score game of 2014.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cowboys improved to 14-2 in their last 15 conference home games. ... Garman has nine touchdown passes and four interceptions in four games since taking over for injured starter J.W. Walsh. ... Oklahoma State outgained Iowa State 400-322.