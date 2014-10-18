Preview: Iowa State at Texas

Iowa State and host Texas will lean on their play-making quarterbacks Saturday as both try to turn around their seasons. Iowa State’s Sam Richardson (351 passing yards against Toledo) and Texas’ Tyrone Swoopes (334 against Oklahoma) are each coming off career games. “You could see (Swoopes’) confidence really building with the quarterback run plays (against Oklahoma),” first-year Texas coach Charlie Strong said during Monday’s press conference. “So he had it, he was just playing unbelievable at that time. He was just so focused and locked in.”

The Longhorns, who have been hurt by special-team mistakes this season, will have to keep a close eye on Iowa State’s Jarvis West. Texas allowed a long return to set up UCLA’s winning score in Week 3, a blocked field goal for a touchdown against Baylor on Oct. 4 and a kickoff return TD to give Oklahoma momentum. West, who is third in the Big 12 in punt returns with a 23.6 average, has a punt and kickoff return for scores in his career.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network. LINE: Texas -12.5

ABOUT IOWA STATE (2-4, 0-3 Big 12): Richardson has thrown for 1,354 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions and leads the Cyclones in rushing with 283 yards. The Cyclones average just 106.8 rushing yards but have seven players with at least 10 catches, led by E.J. Bibbs (22 for 190 yards and four TDs), freshman Allen Lazard (21-304-2) and West (21-174-1). Iowa State has just five turnovers - ranked seventh nationally - but has only forced five.

ABOUT TEXAS (2-4, 1-2): Swoopes has thrown for 1,068 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions and adds 115 yards and two scores on the ground. John Harris has six of the team’s eight receiving touchdowns and Texas - ranked 114th with 19.7 points per game - has just six rushing touchdowns. Malcom Brown and Steve Edmond each have 3.5 sacks and the Texas defense is ranked fourth nationally in yards allowed per play (4.29).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa State PK Cole Netten (7-of-7) is one of seven FBS kickers still perfect this season on field goals.

2. Texas Freshman S Jason Hall (26 tackles) will be out with a knee injury.

3. Texas failed to force a turnover in its back-to-back losses to Baylor and Oklahoma after forcing 11 in the first four games.

PREDICTION: Texas 35, Iowa State 23