Louisiana Tech 27, Texas-San Antonio 20: Kenneth Dixon ran for 121 yards and a touchdown as the host Bulldogs fended off the Roadrunners to remain unbeaten in Conference USA play.

Sterling Griffin added six catches for 70 yards and a score for Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-0 C-USA), which has outscored its opponents 82-23 since losing to Auburn three weeks ago. Cody Sokol went 14-of-31 for 157 yards with a TD and an interception.

Austin Robinson had 49 rushing yards and a touchdown but threw for just 138 yards with a pair of interceptions for Texas-San Antonio (2-5, 1-2), which has lost three straight road games. Jarveon Williams rushed for 73 yards and added a pair of catches for 35 yards in defeat.

After struggling through the air to start the game, Robinson put UTSA ahead with his legs - scampering 53 yards for a score to give the Roadrunners a 10-3 lead with 3:44 left in the opening half. Louisiana Tech responded with a nine-play, 54-yard drive culminating in Jonathan Barnes’ 33-yard field goal with no time remaining to make it a four-point UTSA lead at the break.

The Bulldogs went ahead on Terrell Pinson’s 2-yard fumble return of a botched UTSA snap 3:27 into the third, added to the lead on Griffin’s 19-yard TD pass from Sokol just over 2 1/2 minutes later and made it 27-10 on Dixon’s 4-yard TD run. Receiver Kam Jones’ 35-yard TD strike to Kenny Harrison drew the Roadrunners within seven early in the fourth, but Robinson misfired on fourth down with UTSA driving for the game-tying score in the final minute.