FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Louisiana Tech 27, Texas-San Antonio 20
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 18, 2014 / 8:18 PM / 3 years ago

Louisiana Tech 27, Texas-San Antonio 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Louisiana Tech 27, Texas-San Antonio 20: Kenneth Dixon ran for 121 yards and a touchdown as the host Bulldogs fended off the Roadrunners to remain unbeaten in Conference USA play.

Sterling Griffin added six catches for 70 yards and a score for Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-0 C-USA), which has outscored its opponents 82-23 since losing to Auburn three weeks ago. Cody Sokol went 14-of-31 for 157 yards with a TD and an interception.

Austin Robinson had 49 rushing yards and a touchdown but threw for just 138 yards with a pair of interceptions for Texas-San Antonio (2-5, 1-2), which has lost three straight road games. Jarveon Williams rushed for 73 yards and added a pair of catches for 35 yards in defeat.

After struggling through the air to start the game, Robinson put UTSA ahead with his legs - scampering 53 yards for a score to give the Roadrunners a 10-3 lead with 3:44 left in the opening half. Louisiana Tech responded with a nine-play, 54-yard drive culminating in Jonathan Barnes’ 33-yard field goal with no time remaining to make it a four-point UTSA lead at the break.

The Bulldogs went ahead on Terrell Pinson’s 2-yard fumble return of a botched UTSA snap 3:27 into the third, added to the lead on Griffin’s 19-yard TD pass from Sokol just over 2 1/2 minutes later and made it 27-10 on Dixon’s 4-yard TD run. Receiver Kam Jones’ 35-yard TD strike to Kenny Harrison drew the Roadrunners within seven early in the fourth, but Robinson misfired on fourth down with UTSA driving for the game-tying score in the final minute.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.