Texas overcomes halftime deficit for 24-6 win

AUSTIN, Texas -- Freshman quarterback Shane Buechele passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first eight minutes of the third quarter, as Texas shrugged off a lackluster first half and roared from behind to beat Iowa State 24-6 on Saturday night in the Big 12 before 96,851 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time in 15 games that they've trailed at halftime in coach Charlie Strong's two-plus season tenure at Texas.

Trailing 6-3 at halftime after Iowa State's Cole Netten converted field goals from 39 and 25 yards, respectively, and Texas kicker Trent Domingue hit from 21 yards, the Longhorns woke up in a big way in the third quarter.

Buechele (26 of 38) found former quarterback Jerrod Heard wide open on the left sideline for a 37-yard touchdown on Texas' first possession after halftime to put the Longhorns in front for the first time at 10-6. He then lofted a pass to freshman Devin Duvernay for a 75-yard scoring play on which Duvernay shrugged off a tackle near midfield and raced away from two Iowa State defenders to the end zone.

Texas added to its lead in the final minute of the third quarter on D'Onta Foreman's 18-yard touchdown run that capped a 13-play, 96-yard drive. Foreman ended up with 136 yards on 13 carries to lead the Texas rushing attack.

Domingue added a 29-ard field goal with 4:54 to play to cap the scoring and put the game further out of reach.

Iowa State (1-6, 0-4) used its plan to grind out the clock, take what Texas gave and not make mistakes in the first half but didn't have the offense to respond to the Longhorns' run.

The Cyclones were led by quarterback Joel Lanning's 140 yards through the air. He split time behind center with Jacob Park (7 of 12 for 42 yards). Mike Warren rushed for 60 yards on 18 carries for Iowa State.

Texas, which had a 161-140 edge in total offense in the first half, outscored Iowa State 21-0 in the third quarter and outgained the Cyclones 243-71. The Longhorns ended up with a 505-280 advantage in yards while getting eight sacks among 14 overall tackles for loss.