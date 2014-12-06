Preview: Iowa State at TCU

Fourth-ranked TCU can virtually clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff with a victory over visiting Iowa State on Saturday. The Horned Frogs moved up to No. 3 in the latest edition of the four-team poll and only an improbable upset loss to the struggling Cyclones could derail them from a playoff spot. “You’ve got to let your team speak and that’s the only way you can do that – that’s on the field.” TCU coach Gary Patterson told reporters.

Iowa State is winless in Big 12 play and has lost five straight games overall, but coach Paul Rhoads will not be losing his job. Rhoads hasn’t had a winning season since 2009 and the Cyclones are 5-18 over the last two seasons, but athletic director Jamie Pollard said Rhoads will return for the 2015 season. The Horned Frogs enter with a six-game winning streak since suffering their lone defeat – a 61-58 loss to Baylor.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: TCU –33.5

ABOUT IOWA STATE (2-9, 0-8 Big 12): Stopping opponents has been a huge problem as the Cyclones have allowed 212 points during their five-game slide and season averages of 37.4 points and 511.4 yards. Strong safety T.J. Mutcherson has racked up a team-best 76 tackles and defensive end Cory Morrissey has a team-leading six sacks. Quarterback Sam B. Richardson has passed for 2,517 yards and 18 touchdowns for an offense averaging 25 points per game but standout tight end E.J. Bibbs (45 receptions, eight touchdowns) will likely miss his second straight contest with a knee injury.

ABOUT TCU (10-1, 7-1): Quarterback Trevone Boykin makes the Horned Frogs go and has passed for 3,254 yards and 26 touchdowns, while rushing for 598 yards and eight scores. “Trevone has done a great job this year and is one of the tougher guys to defend, just because he’s so well-rounded as an athlete,” Patterson said. “He’s done a good job of seeing the field and throwing where he needs to.” TCU has allowed 14 or fewer points five times and the unit is led by strong-side linebacker Paul Dawson – who has 115 tackles, including 17 for losses, to go with four interceptions – as well as safeties Chris Hackett (six interceptions) and Sam Carter (four interceptions).

EXTRA POINTS

1. TCU has a 4-1 series lead but the Cyclones won in Fort Worth in 2012.

2. Iowa State WR Allen Lazard has 43 receptions, six shy of the school mark for catches by a freshman (Darius Darks, 49, 2008).

3. Horned Frogs RB B.J. Catalon (shoulder) is expected to miss his fourth straight game.

PREDICTION: TCU 52, Iowa State 10