No. 4 TCU 55, Iowa State 3: Trevone Boykin passed for a career-best 460 yards to go with four touchdown passes and also caught a scoring pass as the host Horned Frogs routed the Cyclones in Big 12 play.

Aaron Green scored two touchdowns and Josh Doctson caught nine passes for 151 yards and a touchdown for TCU (11-1, 8-1), which won its seventh straight contest. The victory strengthens the chances that the Horned Frogs – ranked third in the College Football Playoff rankings – will be part of the four-team national playoff field.

Cole Netten kicked a 26-yard field goal for the lone points by Iowa State (2-10, 0-9). The Cyclones were outgained 722-236 while losing their sixth straight game.

TCU led by 14 points at halftime before blowing the game open with 31 third-quarter points, beginning with Green’s 54-yard catch-and-run and a 23-yard field goal by Jaden Oberkrom. Derrick Kindred returned an interception 44 yards for a score to make it 34-3 and Boykin tacked on TD throws of 18 yards to Doctson and 45 yards to Deante’ Gray before wrapping up his day with a 14-yard TD pass to Ja’Juan Story early in the fourth quarter.

The Horned Frogs struck first when Boykin was the recipient of a double pass thrown by David Porter and raced 55 yards for a touchdown. Green scored on a 2-yard run later in the quarter to make it 14-0 before the teams traded field goals as TCU held a 17-3 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boykin has 30 touchdown passes, breaking the school record of 27 set by Andy Dalton in 2010. … Iowa State QB Sam B. Richardson was 16-of-40 for 152 yards and one interception. … Green had 104 rushing yards for his fourth 100-yard outing of the season and also caught six passes for 67 yards.