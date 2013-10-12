Preview: Iowa State at Texas Tech

Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury got good news as his No. 21 Red Raiders prepare for Saturday’s visit from Iowa State. Freshman walk-on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has thrown for 1,488 yards and eight touchdowns in five starts, won’t be lost for the season after leaving last week’s win at Kansas with a knee injury. “It doesn’t appear to be a season-ending type injury,” Kingsbury told the media early this week. “So timetable-wise, I‘m not sure yet, but that was good news.”Iowa State is one of four teams in the nation still perfect in the red zone while the Red Raiders are tied for third in red-zone defense, allowing two touchdowns and four field goals in 11 trips. The Cyclones have scored nine touchdowns and four field goals in 13 trips inside the 20-yard line. “It doesn’t matter how the ball gets in the red zone,” Red Raiders senior safety Tre’ Porter told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “Be stingy on the scoreboard. That’s our mentality.”

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Texas Tech -14.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-3, 0-1 Big 12): Junior running back Aaron Wimberly has recorded back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, the first Cyclone to do that since Alexander Robinson in 2010. Sophomore quarterback Sam Richardson, who has thrown a touchdown in seven consecutive games, had career highs in total offense (345 yards) and passing yards (262) in last week’s 31-30 loss to Texas. The Cyclones have recovered seven fumbles and senior linebacker Jeremiah George has recorded 10-plus tackles in three straight games.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (5-0, 2-0): Kingsbury didn’t say who would start if Mayfield was unavailable - freshman backup Davis Webb or sophomore Michael Brewer, who missed a month with a back injury before returning late in the Kansas game. Junior tight end Jace Amaro has caught at least eight passes in four consecutive games and leads the Big 12 with 7.6 receptions per game. The Red Raiders’ prolific offense - ranked third nationally with 407.6 passing yards per game - is complemented by a defense that’s allowing 13.8 points and has 14 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas Tech held its first two Big 12 opponents (Texas Christian and Kansas) to fewer than 20 points each for the first time since 1997.

2. Iowa State is one of four schools in the country (along with Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama) with a road win against a ranked opponent in each of the past three seasons.

3. The Cyclones haven’t allowed 36 or more points since Oct. 14, 2011 - the second-longest streak in the country.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 35, Iowa State 20