No. 21 Texas Tech 42, Iowa State 35: Freshman Davis Webb threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Raiders held off the visiting Cyclones.

Webb went 35-of-56 in his first start, hitting tight end Jace Amaro nine times for 143 yards as Texas Tech (3-0 Big 12) improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2008. DeAndre Washington, Sadale Foster and Kenny Williams each rushed for more than 80 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Richardson completed 15-of-38 passes for 168 yards, including a late touchdown pass to E.J. Bibbs, and added 49 rushing yards for Iowa State (1-4, 0-2). The Red Raiders outgained the Cyclones, 666-311.

Webb had touchdown passes to Jakeem Grant and Eric Ward in the first quarter but the Cyclones answered each of Texas Tech’s first-half touchdowns, including Jarvis West’s 95-yard kickoff return to tie the game at 7. Iowa State’s Jeff Woddy tied it at 21 with a 3-yard run with 2:57 left before halftime.

Webb’s third touchdown pass went to Bradley Marquez in the third quarter and Washington scored from 12-yards out for a 35-21 Red Raider lead early in the fourth quarter. Iowa State got within a touchdown twice, including Bibbs’ 16-yard catch with 1:54 left, but couldn’t recover a late onside kick.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West’s return was Iowa State’s first non-onside kickoff return for a score since Troy Davis in 1994. ... Kliff Kingsbury became the first Texas Tech coach to win his first six games. ... Amaro has at least eight catches in five straight games, the longest streak by a Red Raider since Michael Crabtree did it in nine straight games in 2007.