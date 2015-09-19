Preview: Iowa State at Toledo

Toledo is traditionally a tough opponent for Power 5 Conference schools, and an impressive opening weekend raised expectations for the season. The Rockets will try to pick off their second straight Power 5 school when the Big 12’s Iowa State visits on Saturday.

Toledo registered one of the more shocking victories last week with a 16-12 triumph over then-No. 18 Arkansas, showing off a bend-don’t-break defense that had been missing in recent years against Power 5 opponents. The Rockets allowed an average of 48 points in losses to three Power 5 teams last season but denied the Razorbacks big plays down the stretch to pick up the key win. One of those three Power 5 losses last season came at Iowa State, 37-30 on Oct. 11, and the Cyclones will be ready for another battle. “I’ll tell you this, I wasn’t surprised,” Iowa State coach Paul Rhoads told reporters of his reaction to the Rockets’ win over Arkansas. “Toledo has an exceptional football program. Matt Campbell has done a fantastic job as their head football coach. They’ve got great football players.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews. LINE: Toledo -8

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-1): Sam Richardson threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in the win over Toledo last season but has yet to reach 250 yards in the first two games of his senior campaign. Richardson went 19-for-35 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Iowa last week but the bulk of that production came in the first half before the Cyclones went scoreless after the break in a 31-17 setback. “We’ve got to find those answers,” Rhodes told reporters of the second-half collapse. “Was conditioning a factor? Was it play selection? What was it exactly? There are reasons and it’s our job as a program to discover them and not allow them to happen again.”

ABOUT TOLEDO (1-0): The Rockets yielded 412 passing yards against Arkansas but held the Razorbacks to three points in four second-half trips to the red zone to seal the win. DeJuan Rogers, who was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, had 11 tackles and an interception in the end zone in the victory to contribute to a secondary that collected eight pass breakups. Toledo will not face another Power 5 school after the Cyclones.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The previous three meetings between the schools have been decided by a total of 10 points, with Iowa State holding a 2-1 edge.

2. The Rockets have never defeated two Power 5 teams in the same season.

3. The Cyclones’ defense has recorded nine sacks and 20 tackles for loss.

PREDICTION: Toledo 35, Iowa State 31