#US College Football
September 20, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

Toledo 30, Iowa State 23 (2 OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Add another Power 5 conference victim to Toledo’s September hit list.

After opening their season a week late by stunning Arkansas, the Rockets knocked off Iowa State on Saturday night, with running back Damion Jones-Moore racing 10 yards in the second overtime for the winning touchdown in a 30-23 victory at the Glass Bowl in Toledo.

The Cyclones (1-2) had a chance to force a third overtime, but quarterback Sam Richardson was sacked by defensive end Tre James on fourth-and-goal at the Toledo 9. It was the last of four sacks on Richardson, who completed 25 of 42 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown.

Toledo (2-0) won despite being outgained 481-309. Quarterback Phillip Ely managed just 11 of 28 completions for 138 yards and a touchdown, and running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 129 yards on 24 attempts.

Each team kicked a field goal in the first overtime. Iowa State’s Cole Netten converted from 44 yards to give the Cyclones a brief 23-20 lead, but Toledo’s Jameson Vest drilled a 42-yarder to extend the game.

Iowa State entered the fourth quarter trailing 20-10 but drew within three points on a 1-yard run by running back Trever Ryen with 11:23 left, then tied the score with 6:27 remaining on a 47-yard field goal by Netten.

The Cyclones could have won the game at the end of regulation, but Netten’s 32-yarder from the left hash barely missed to the left.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
