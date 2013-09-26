Preview: Iowa State at Tulsa

Despite a lack of familiarity with each other historically, Iowa State and Tulsa are far from strangers. On Thursday, the Golden Hurricane welcome the Cyclones in the third game between the schools over the last 12 months. Iowa State kicked off its 2012 campaign with a 38-23 comeback victory over Tulsa on Sept. 1, but the Golden Hurricane returned the favor 31-17 in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31 to cap off the second 11-win season in school history.

Both schools are off to a slow start in 2013 and coming off difficult losses. Iowa State fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2007 in a 27-21 home setback against Iowa on Sept. 14 despite a career day from sophomore receiver Quenton Bundrage. Tulsa was routed by Oklahoma 51-20 on the same day, allowing scores on nine of the Sooners’ 11 possessions while also surrendering 607 yards of total offense.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Tulsa -2.5.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (0-2): Bundrage set career highs with seven catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns, getting two of those scores over the final 4:27 as the Cyclones attempted to rally from a 20-point deficit. Sophomore quarterback Sam Richardson made his fourth career start against Iowa, but was still hampered by the sprained ankle he suffered in a season-opening loss to Northern Iowa. Coach Paul Rhoads suggested that if Richardson – who is also dealing with a groin injury – is limited Thursday, backup Grant Rohach will take over.

ABOUT TULSA (1-2): The Golden Hurricane were unanimously selected to repeat as Conference USA West Division champions, but have been held to less than 95 yards rushing in each of their losses to Bowling Green and Oklahoma. “You can’t just plan on becoming more physical and have it happen,” coach Bill Blankenship said. “You have to grow into it. I hope that’s where we are now.” Senior running back Trey Watts has been a bright spot, however, and ranks third in the nation with 200 all-purpose yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tulsa has won eight in a row at home, but each of the last four victories – and five of the last six – have come by six points or fewer.

2. Iowa State has yielded an average of 223 rushing yards over its first two games, which ranks 108th in FBS.

3. The Golden Hurricane’s two rushing touchdowns against the Sooners were their first of the season.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 31, Iowa State 24