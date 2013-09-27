Iowa State 38, Tulsa 21: Sam Richardson threw for two touchdowns and Jeff Woody scored on three short runs as the Cyclones ended the Golden Hurricane’s eight-game home winning streak.

Richardson went 26-for-41 for 255 yards while Aaron Wimberly rushed for a career-high 137 yards for Iowa State (1-2), which avoided its first 0-3 start since 1997. Quenton Bundrage, who set career highs with seven catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns on Sept. 14 against Iowa, was held to three catches for nine yards.

Tulsa’s Trey Watts – who entered this contest third in the nation with 200 all-purpose yards per game – amassed 150 yards, including 69 on seven receptions. Cody Green threw for a season-high 237 yards and two touchdowns but committed three fumbles for the Golden Hurricane (1-3).

Iowa State jumped ahead on Woody’s first-quarter score, but the Golden Hurricane evened it on Watts’ 1-yard second-quarter TD run and took their only lead with 1:33 left before intermission on Green’s 9-yard scoring pass to Thomas Roberson. Richardson drove the Cyclones down the field on the ensuing drive and connected with Jarvis West on a 10-yard score to knot it at the break.

Green’s third fumble of the game - on the second play of the second half - proved costly as Richardson hit E.J. Bibbs with a 16-yard strike for the go-ahead score. Two drives later, Woody converted on his second short touchdown run and he capped the scoring with 1:48 remaining when he scored from a yard out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This meeting marked the third time the schools have met over the past 12 months. Iowa State kicked off its 2012 campaign with a 38-23 comeback victory on Sept. 1, 2012, but the Golden Hurricane returned the favor 31-17 in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31. … Woody, who rushed for only 12 yards, set a career high with his three TD runs. … Green’s first fumble on Tulsa’s second drive of the contest marked the 35th straight game in which the Golden Hurricane have committed at least one turnover, the longest active streak in FBS.