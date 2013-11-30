Preview: Iowa State at West Virginia

Iowa State snapped a seven-game losing skid last weekend and looks to spoil the party on Senior Day in Morgantown with a win over West Virginia. The Cyclones beat Kansas 34-0 and recorded their first shutout over a Big 12 opponent since holding Baylor scoreless in 2001. Coach Paul Rhoads was delighted with his team’s performance and dedicated the triumph to his upperclassmen. “I‘m really happy for our fans and most happy for our seniors,” he said. “To go out with a victory like that was important to me and important for them.”

West Virginia limps into the contest having dropped five of its last six games following its upset win over Oklahoma State on Sept. 28. The Mountaineers offense has looked pretty pedestrian as they have scored 35 or more points in only three of their 11 contests this season compared to seven times last year. Coach Dana Holgorsen admitted his team is worn out but will be ready to fight on Saturday. “You’re playing for pride,” he said. “It’s the last time some of these guys will play football and the last time all of them will play on Mountaineer Field.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: West Virginia -9.5

ABOUT IOWA STATE (2-9, 1-7 Big 12): The Cyclones conceded an average of 44.5 points per game during their losing streak before blanking Kansas for their first conference win of the season. Iowa State racked up season highs in rushing yards (202) and passing yards (300) in the win over the Jayhawks. Jeremiah George continues to shine on defense, averaging 11.5 tackles per game, which ranks first in the conference and third nationally.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (4-7, 2-6): Charles Sims has been one of the lone bright spots on offense with 946 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns. Quarterback Clint Trickett has been given the green light to resume practice after suffering a concussion against Texas on Nov. 9, but Holgorsen has refused to name the starter for the upcoming game. Darwin Cook leads the team in tackles with 74 and is one of 12 seniors who will play their final game for the Mountaineers on Saturday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa State lost to West Virginia 31-24 last season in the first ever meeting between the schools.

2. The Cyclones lead the Big 12 in red zone efficiency, converting 29-of-31 (21 TDs, eight FGs) opportunities.

3. West Virginia QB Paul Millard has thrown four interceptions in the last two games.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 21, Iowa State 20