Preview: Iowa State at West Virginia

West Virginia has put a long losing streak against the Big 12’s best teams in its rear-view mirror and has its sights set on a strong finish against the weak portion of the schedule. The Mountaineers seek their fourth straight win Saturday as they host Iowa State, which will be playing its last game under outgoing coach Paul Rhoads.

West Virginia rolled to a 49-0 triumph at Kansas last weekend to become bowl-eligible for the 13th time in 14 seasons, and coach Dana Holgorsen is feeling good about the momentum his team is building. “Overall, we are as healthy as we have been all year. Everyone is healthy right now,” Holgorsen said in his weekly press conference. “Almost everyone that traveled (to Kansas), played. It was good to get those guys out there. We are pretty healthy right now, and we are looking forward to a pretty good week.” Holgorsen admitted that part of the preparation is being wary of the Cyclones’ players having extra motivation in the swan song for Rhoads, who will be let go following the season. A 38-35 loss at Kansas State last week left Iowa State with a 32-54 record in seven campaigns under Rhoads.

TV: Noon ET, FS1. LINE: West Virginia -14

ABOUT IOWA STATE (3-8, 2-6 Big 12): The close loss to the Wildcats followed up a near-upset of Oklahoma State, leaving Rhoads with a sense that his team was closer to turning things around than its record might indicate. That may be the case on the offensive side, as sophomore quarterback Joel Lanning has accounted for four passing touchdowns and three rushing scores over the last two weeks while freshman running back Mike Warren is second in the Big 12 with 1,265 yards on the ground. “The 2016 Iowa State football team will be bowling because we leave behind a great nucleus of talent, leadership and commitment to what takes place on the football field,” Rhoads told reporters Monday. “I‘m sorry we won’t get an opportunity to see that through.”

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (6-4, 3-4): Wendell Smallwood ranks second to Warren in rushing yards per game (129) in Big 12 play and has been the most consistent performer for the Mountaineers, topping the 100-yard mark last weekend for the seventh time in his last eight games. “It’s what we hang our hat on,” running backs coach Ja‘Juan Seider said after the game. “We’ve been able to run the ball efficient, and we threw the ball well enough.” Quarterback Skyler Howard added a career-high 129 rushing yards versus the Jayhawks, but he has thrown at least one interception in eight straight contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Howard threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-24 win over the Cyclones last season in his first career start.

2. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 in turnover margin (+8) while Iowa State is last (-9).

3. Warren needs 48 yards to record the fifth-highest single-season rushing total at Iowa State, and he would move into fourth place with 124 yards.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 42, Iowa State 28