Iowa State 52, West Virginia 44 (3OT)

Iowa State 52, West Virginia 44 (3 OT): Grant Rohach threw for a career-high 331 yards and accounted for five touchdowns as the Cyclones rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the host Mountaineers.

Rohach finished 25-of-39 and also added 66 yards on the ground for Iowa State (3-9, 2-7 Big 12), which forced four turnovers. Quenton Bundrage caught seven passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, while Justin Coleman hauled in five catches for 91 yards and two scores for the Cyclones, who trailed 31-14 in the fourth quarter.

Clint Trickett, who was making his first start since returning from a concussion suffered on Nov. 9 against Texas, went 20-of-36 for 353 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for West Virginia (4-8, 2-7). Charles Sims rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in his last collegiate game, and the Mountaineers defense returned a fumble for a score.

West Virginia jumped out to a 17-0 lead courtesy of Sims’ 7-yard touchdown run and Karl Joseph’s 38-yard scoop and score before Iowa State trimmed the deficit to 10 late in the first quarter on Rohach’s 54-yard TD run. Sims broke away for a 76-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 24 before Rohach found Bundrage for a 10-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 31-14 at the break.

Shontrelle Johnson’s short touchdown run pulled the Cyclones within 10 after a scoreless third quarter and Iowa State reeled off 17 straight points in the final 10 minutes as Coleman caught a 19-yard touchdown pass with a minute left to send the game into overtime. The teams traded field goals in the first two overtime periods before Coleman hauled in his second touchdown of the game to win it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia WR Mario Alford caught eight passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. … Iowa State RB Aaron Wimberly accounted for 111 total yards. … The Cyclones improved to 2-2 in overtime under Paul Rhoads.