West Virginia 30, Iowa State 6

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Shelton Gibson snapped out of a month-long slump with a career-high 148 receiving yards, Josh Lambert kicked three field goals and West Virginia’s defense forced three turnovers on senior day in a 30-6 victory over Iowa State.

Quarterback Skyler Howard put the game away with a 32-yard touchdown keeper though West Virginia (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) failed to produce its typically effective ground game. Running back Wendell Smallwood finished with 72 yards on 15 carries -- more than 50 yards off his per-game average -- but enough to overtake Baylor’s Shock Linwood for the Big 12 rushing lead.

Gibson was stellar, turning a short hitch into a 60-yard touchdown on West Virginia’s second drive. He also caught a 52-yarder and returned a kickoff 53 yards, both leading to field goals.

In their final game under fired coach Paul Rhoads, the Cyclones (3-9, 2-7) managed only two Cole Netten field goals and a season-low 284 offensive yards.

With little to play for, Iowa State converted two fake punts during a seven-minute drive to close the first half. In the fourth quarter, a third fake on fourth-and-14 inside the Cyclones’ own 20 resulted in an incompletion, and West Virginia promptly punched in a 9-yard touchdown by Rushel Shell.

Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning threw two interceptions and completed 17 of 34 passes for 163 yards.