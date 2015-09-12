Preview: Jacksonville State at Auburn

Jeremy Johnson is tasked with getting Auburn to an SEC title and a spot in the National Championship playoff, and the first-year starting quarterback is still learning to deal with those expectations. Johnson will get another chance to show off his talent when the seventh-ranked Tigers host Jacksonville State in Week 2 on Saturday.

Johnson is taking over for departed Nick Marshall and threw three interceptions to go along with one touchdown in a 31-24 victory over Louisville last weekend. ”There’s nobody more disappointed and ready to atone for their mistakes than Jeremy,“ offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee told reporters. ”I think the best thing is you learn from your mistakes in a win, it’s a lot more fun than learning from them in a loss.” Auburn is hoping Johnson improves quickly, as an SEC slate that includes seven ranked teams begins with a trip to LSU on Sep. 19. The Gamecocks picked up a 23-20 win at Chattanooga in their opener and lean heavily on a rushing attack that piled up 298 yards against the Mocs.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: NL

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE STATE (1-0): The Gamecocks have ranked in the top-10 in the FCS polls for 16 consecutive weeks but did not fare so well in a step up in competition last season, dropping a 45-7 decision at Michigan State in the opener. Alabama native Troymaine Pope ran for 173 yards on 15 carries in Week 1 and should get plenty more chances in a game about which coach John Grass is excited. ”I think it is like a championship game because you won’t play anyone better on the FCS level, so you have a stage there that our guys love to go be a part of and be in those types of games,” Grass told reporters of playing an SEC opponent. “You get to see right where you are in these games because everything is magnified because (the Tigers) are a very good football team.”

ABOUT AUBURN (1-0): The Tigers have plenty of talent at running back as well and plan to have both Roc Thomas and Jovon Robinson back after the two were forced out of the Louisville game due to injuries. Those injuries opened things up for Peyton Barber, who responded with 95 of his career-best 115 yards in the second half, and all three will get carries along with Johnson moving forward. ”We’re going to need them all,” Lashlee told reporters of the running backs. “Just like (Week 1), two of them dropped in one drive, so you never know in this league what will happen. I’d say a guy like Peyton definitely, hopefully, earns some confidence in himself. He earned confidence from his teammates and his coaches.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Tigers are winners of 26 consecutive home games against non-conference opponents.

2. Jacksonville State is 1-5 all-time against SEC opponents, with the victory coming over Ole Miss in 2010.

3. Auburn WR Ricardo Louis ran for a TD and caught a scoring pass in the opener.

PREDICTION: Auburn 55, Jacksonville State 14