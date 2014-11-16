Jacksonville State 27, Eastern Illinois 20

Jacksonville 27, Eastern Illinois 20: Eli Jenkins threw for 288 yards as the host Gamecocks clinched their fourth Ohio Valley Conference championship and an automatic bid into the FCS playoffs. Josh Barge had eight catches for 153 yards and a TD for Jacksonville State (9-1, 7-0 OVC), which has won nine straight since an opening-day 45-7 loss to Michigan State. The defense showed up for the fourth-ranked team in the FCS Coaches Poll, limiting Eastern Illinois to 3-of-15 on third downs while forcing two turnovers.

Jalen Whitlow was 15-of-29 for 137 yards and two interceptions before leaving with an injury for Eastern Illinois (5-6, 5-2). The Panthers had won their previous four games after losing five of six.

The Gamecocks outgained the Panthers 319-109 in the first half, opening the scoring 99 seconds into the game when Jenkins hooked up with Barge for a 59-yard TD pass. Whitlow tied it with a 19-yard run before three second-quarter drives netted two field goals by Connor Rouleau and an 8-yard TD run by DaMarcus James for a 20-7 halftime edge.

The Panthers scored the only 10 points of the third quarter on a 41-yard field goal by Nick Bruno and a 2-yard run by Taylor Duncan, but Darius Jackson picked off Whitlow and returned it 27 yards for a TD as Jacksonville State took a 27-17 lead with 11:33 left. Whitlow left with a foot injury midway through the fourth and backup Andrew Manley couldn’t move the ball on his three possessions as the Gamecocks defense stood tall.