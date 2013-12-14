Preview: Jacksonville State at Eastern Washington

Jacksonville State’s long road through the FCS playoffs takes it to the opposite corner of the country for a meeting with perennial power Eastern Washington in Saturday’s quarterfinals. “I think there is always the ‘us against the world’ mentality. We take a lot of pride in playing well on the road,” said coach Bill Clark, whose Gamecocks “haven’t taken a road trip quite like this” in describing the 2,349-mile excursion to Cheney, Wash. Jacksonville State is 6-1 on the road this season after upsetting sixth-seeded McNeese State 31-10 last week in the second round.

The Eagles, seeded third in the 24-team tournament, are making their seventh appearance in the FCS playoffs in the last 10 years and won the championship in 2010. Eastern Washington, which received a first-round bye before ousting South Dakota State 41-17 last week, reached the semifinals in 2012 before losing at home to Sam Houston 45-42. Sophomore quarterback Vernon Adams, one of three Walter Payton Award finalists as the top FCS player in the nation, threw five touchdown passes against South Dakota State and has 51 this season, tied for the national lead with fellow Payton finalist Jimmy Garoppolo of Eastern Illinois.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: N/A

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE STATE (11-3): The Gamecocks held McNeese State to 46 rushing yards - 163 below its season average - and recorded a school-record 11 sacks, which bodes well as they prepare for the No. 4 passing team in the country at 348.4 yards. Jacksonville State could try to control the ball with its No. 10 rushing attack (240.1 yards per game) led by DaMarcus James, who ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns against McNeese State after recording 124 yards and two scores in the Gamecocks’ 55-14 first-round win over Samford. Jacksonville State is making its first appearance in the quarterfinals and is 2-3 in FCS playoff games.

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (11-2): The Eagles struggle defending the run (67th among the 122 FCS teams at 172.6 yards per game), but posses the No. 6 scoring offense (40.6 points). Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has 1,468 yards - an FCS record for a freshman - and his 20 touchdowns set school and FCS freshman standards after he caught a pair last week to surpass the 19 by Marshall’s Randy Moss in 1996. Eastern Washington could have more success on the ground as junior Quincy Forte recorded a career-high 202 yards last week and Jacksonville State defends the pass (10th, 173.8 yards per game) much better than the run (87th,196).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jacksonville State traveled a total of 2,090 miles on its other seven road trips this season. .. Game time temperature is expected to be 35 degrees under an overcast sky.

2. The Gamecocks finished third in the Ohio Valley Conference behind Eastern Illinois and Tennessee State. Eastern Illinois, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, crushed Tennessee State 51-10 last week and faces No. 7 Towson in the quarterfinals with the winner facing Jacksonville State or Eastern Washington in the semifinals.

3. Clark, on Eastern Washington’s red-colored field: “From a playing standpoint, it doesn’t make a difference, but it makes it hard watching film because the red blinds you.”

PREDICTION: Eastern Washington 42, Jacksonville State 34