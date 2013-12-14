(Updated: UPDATES with semifinal day in graph 2)

Eastern Washington 35, Jacksonville State 24: Quincy Forte rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Eagles over the Gamecocks and into the semifinals of the FCS playoffs for the second straight season.

Vernon Adams was 18-of-29 for 324 yards and a pair of scores while Ashton Clark caught 11 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown for third-seeded Eastern Washington (12-2), which hosts No. 7 Towson on Saturday with a berth in the FCS championship game at stake. Cooper Kupp added four catches for 99 yards and a score.

Freshman quarterback Eli Jenkins was 12-of-14 for 127 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 118 yards in the first half, but suffered an apparent knee injury and did not play after intermission for Jacksonville State (11-4). Minnesota transfer Max Shortell took over and was 12-of-22 for 173 yards and two interceptions.

The Gamecocks twice led by seven before Adams connected with Clark for a 41-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21 with 2:39 to go in the first half. Eastern Washington went in front for good 28-21 on Forte’s second TD - a 7-yard run - to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive on the opening possession after the break.

Middle linebacker Albert Havili stepped in front of Shortell’s pass and rumbled 77 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-24 with 10:40 left. Jacksonville State went for it on fourth-and-five at the Eastern Washington 23 on its next possession, but was denied when Bo Schuetzle broke up Shortell’s pass to Josh Barge in the end zone.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined for 641 yards in the first half as Adams passed for 246 yards and two TDs while the quarterbacks were a collective 23-of-29 passing, and the teams finished with 1,072 yards - 545-528 in favor of the Eagles. ... Eastern Washington turned it over twice deep in Jacksonville State territory when LB Gaston Harris forced and recovered a fumble by Forte near the goal line to end the Eagles’ first possession and LB Robert Gray intercepted Adams in the end zone early in the second quarter. ... Eastern Washington set the Big Sky Conference record for points in a season with 561, surpassing the previous mark of 537 set by Montana in 2009.