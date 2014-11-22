James Madison 59, Elon 27: Vad Lee threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the host Dukes breezed to their seventh consecutive victory.

Lee went 23-of-25 for 257 yards and Khalid Abdullah rushed for two touchdowns and reeled in a reception for another for James Madison (9-3, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association), who benefited from three interceptions and a blocked punt in the rout. Jauan Latney rushed for two touchdowns to highlight his 100-yard performance while Abdullah finished with 92 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Mike Quinn reeled in a 30-yard touchdown reception from speedy Justin Osbourne and rushed for a 1-yard score for Elon (1-11, 0-8), which has lost nine in a row. Quinn also went 21-of-42 for 201 yards with a pair of scoring strikes in the fourth quarter.

After Abdullah opened the scoring, freshman Jimmy Moreland bolted up the middle to block his fourth punt of the season to set up the first of Latney’s touchdowns to give the Dukes a 14-0 lead. Dean Marlowe’s first of his two interceptions resulted in Ryan Maglio’s 34-yard field goal to stake the Dukes to a 17-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Elon’s trick play stunned James Madison early in the second, but Abdullah and Latney capped consecutive seven-play drives with short-yardage scoring runs to extend the Dukes’ advantage to 31-7. Lee got in the act by connecting with Abdullah for a short scoring strike before scampering around the right end nearly four minutes later as James Madison scored its most points (45) in a first half since blasting Towson on Nov. 19, 2005.