(Updated: Minor edits throughout)

Maryland 52, James Madison 7: Senior quarterback C.J. Brown ran for three touchdowns and the host Terrapins racked up 471 total yards en route to a comfortable win over the Dukes.

Brown completed 11-of-24 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown for the Terrapins (1-0), but truly put James Madison away with his feet. He averaged 8.7 yards per carry, with a long of 22, and posted scores from 11, 8, and 2 yards away.

Khalid Abdullah ran for 67 yards on 20 carries, and freshman John Miller had a 1-yard score for the FCS Dukes, who lost in the debut of coach Everett Withers. James Madison (0-1) was held to 16 first downs and 26:10 time of possession in losing for the fourth consecutive time dating back to last season.

Brandon Ross was one of six Terrapins to carry the ball, finishing with 86 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts. After sitting out last season, Wes Brown (13 rushes, 81 yards) and Marcus Leak (two receptions, 17 yards) returned to help Maryland win its opener for the 10th time in the last 11 tries.

The Terrapins led 24-0 at the half, churning out three scoring drives of 50 yards or more. Maryland took advantage of nine James Madison penalties in the first two quarters, and Dukes quarterback Vad Lee was picked off twice.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Dukes are now 4-19 all-time against FBS opponents and 0-4 since a stunning 21-16 win at Virginia Tech in 2010. … Maryland coach Randy Edsall is now 4-0 in season openers with the Terrapins, and is 11-5 overall in Week 1. … The Terrapins, who played their first game as members of the Big Ten Conference, have topped 20 points in five consecutive games dating back to last season.