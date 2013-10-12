FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
James Madison 38, Richmond 31
October 12, 2013 / 11:37 PM / 4 years ago

James Madison 38, Richmond 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

James Madison 38, Richmond 31: Michael Birdsong threw for two touchdowns and ran for another before the host Dukes withstood a late rally by the Spiders.

Birdsong was 16-for-23 for 262 yards and an interception. Brandon Ravenel had 83 receiving yards and Quintin Hunter ran for a 9-yard touchdown as James Madison (5-2, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) improved to 5-0 at home.

Michael Strauss completed 41-of-64 passes for 423 yards and a pair of scores for the Spiders (2-4, 0-2), including a 5-yard connection with Seth Fisher early in the fourth quarter to pull his team within 28-16. Reggie Diggs had 136 receiving yards and Ben Edwards made 13 catches while scoring a late touchdown.

The Dukes answered Fisher’s score with a field goal and forced a quick three-and-out before Birdsong threw a 39-yard touchdown to Daniel Brown to give the hosts 10 points in less than a minute and a 38-16 lead with 11:14 left. Jacobi Green, who led all rushers with 79 yards, had a 15-yard scoring scamper and Strauss found Edwards for a touchdown with 7:22 left as Richmond pulled within 38-28.

The Spiders, who had a 487-346 advantage in total yards, added a field goal with 92 seconds left but could not recover the onside kick. Birdsong had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half and Dejor Simmons returned the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards for a score to give James Madison a 14-6 lead that ballooned to 28-9 entering the fourth.

