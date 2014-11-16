James Madison 55, Richmond 20: Vad Lee set a school record with 433 passing yards and accounted for three touchdowns to power the visiting Dukes to their sixth consecutive victory.

Lee finished 27-of-37 with a pair of scoring passes and also ran for a TD while Taylor Reynolds returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns to sink the Spiders (7-4, 4-3 Colonial Athletic), ranked No. 14 in the FCS. DeAndre Smith had four catches for 128 yards and a score while Juaun Latney and Rashard Davis each has rushing TDs for James Madison (8-3, 5-2).

Michael Strauss threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns but was also picked off three times as Richmond lost its second in a row following a five-game winning streak. Jacobi Green caught two scoring passes and Seth Fisher rushed for 124 yards on 14 carries for the Spiders, who were outscored 24-0 after halftime.

The Dukes jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the opening quarter as Lee connected with Smith on a 93-yard scoring strike and Reynolds returned an interception 55 yards for a TD. Strauss sandwiched a pair of short scoring passes around Lee’s 6-yard touchdown run before his second TD pass to Green with seven seconds left in the half cut the deficit to 31-20.

Ryan Maglio’s second field goal, from 35 yards, made it a 14-point lead with 9 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter before James Madison turned it into a rout with a pair of touchdowns 51 seconds apart. Reynolds brought back an interception 46 yards for a score with 5:51 left in the quarter before Kyre Hawkins picked off Strauss to set up Lee’s 17-yard TD pass to Daniel Brown to make it 48-20.