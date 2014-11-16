FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
James Madison 55, Richmond 20
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 16, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

James Madison 55, Richmond 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

James Madison 55, Richmond 20: Vad Lee set a school record with 433 passing yards and accounted for three touchdowns to power the visiting Dukes to their sixth consecutive victory.

Lee finished 27-of-37 with a pair of scoring passes and also ran for a TD while Taylor Reynolds returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns to sink the Spiders (7-4, 4-3 Colonial Athletic), ranked No. 14 in the FCS. DeAndre Smith had four catches for 128 yards and a score while Juaun Latney and Rashard Davis each has rushing TDs for James Madison (8-3, 5-2).

Michael Strauss threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns but was also picked off three times as Richmond lost its second in a row following a five-game winning streak. Jacobi Green caught two scoring passes and Seth Fisher rushed for 124 yards on 14 carries for the Spiders, who were outscored 24-0 after halftime.

The Dukes jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the opening quarter as Lee connected with Smith on a 93-yard scoring strike and Reynolds returned an interception 55 yards for a TD. Strauss sandwiched a pair of short scoring passes around Lee’s 6-yard touchdown run before his second TD pass to Green with seven seconds left in the half cut the deficit to 31-20.

Ryan Maglio’s second field goal, from 35 yards, made it a 14-point lead with 9 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter before James Madison turned it into a rout with a pair of touchdowns 51 seconds apart. Reynolds brought back an interception 46 yards for a score with 5:51 left in the quarter before Kyre Hawkins picked off Strauss to set up Lee’s 17-yard TD pass to Daniel Brown to make it 48-20.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.