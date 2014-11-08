FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
James Madison 27, Stony Brook 24
November 8, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

James Madison 27, Stony Brook 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

James Madison 27, Stony Brook 24: Vad Lee threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Dukes erased a 14-point deficit to defeat the Seawolves.

Lee completed 20-of-33 and rushed for 56 yards on 16 carries while Jauan Latney ran for 104 yards for James Madison (7-3, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Brandon Ravenel, Ishmael Hyman and Daniel Brown each recorded a touchdown reception for the Dukes, who have won five straight.

Stony Brook (4-6, 3-3) built a 24-10 first-half lead behind Conor Bednarski (17-of-29 for 260 yards and two touchdowns) and Marcus Coker, who rushed 18 times for 145 yards and a touchdown. Will Tye finished with seven receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown while Donavin Washington had six catches for 89 yards for the Seawolves, who have dropped back-to-back games.

Stony Brook led by 14 points after Coker’s 5-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left in the first half before James Madison scored the final 17 points. Ryan Maglio hit a 24-yard field goal just before halftime to cut the deficit to 24-13.

Brown scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Lee early in the third quarter and Ravenel capped the rally with a 76-yard TD reception with 13:27 remaining. Bednarski tossed two touchdown passes in the first quarter to give Stony Brook a 14-3 lead.

