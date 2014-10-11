James Madison 62, Towson 7: Vad Lee threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns as the Dukes cruised past the visiting Tigers in a Colonial Athletic Association battle.

Brandon Ravenel caught eight passes for 107 yards and a score and John Miller capped the rout with three fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns for James Madison (4-3, 2-2 CAA), which has taken nine of the last 10 in the series. Khalid Abdullah added a rushing touchdown and Lee finished 24-of-33 as the Dukes surpassed 30 points for the fifth time in six games.

Darius Victor ran for 37 yards and the lone score for Towson (2-5, 0-3), which has lost three in a row. Connor Frazier went 17-of-24 for 108 yards and an interception while Joe Brennan completed 6-of-8 passes for 59 yards, but had a fumble returned for a TD in a tough afternoon for the Tigers’ quarterbacks.

Lee and Ravenel hooked up for a 48-yard TD 50 seconds into the contest and Lee found DeAndre’ Smith for a 21-yard score later in the first quarter to make it 13-0. The defense took over in the second quarter as Rhakeem Stallings returned Brennan’s fumble for a TD and Jimmy Moreland ran Frazier’s interception back 26 yards for a score to make it 27-0 at the half.

Victor burst through for a 1-yard score to get Towson on the board with 3:22 left in the third but Lee and Smith hooked up again before the end of the period to push the lead to 41-7. The fourth quarter belonged to Miller, who scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and a 47-yard scamper.