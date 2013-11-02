(Updated: ADDS “host” in lede)

James Madison 31, Villanova 21: Michael Birdsong passed for 207 yards and a touchdown and DeAndre’ Smith returned an interception for a score as the host Dukes held off the Wildcats.

Dae’Quan Scott rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown and Khalid Abdullah added a score on the ground for James Madison (6-3, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association), which improved to 6-0 at home. Daniel Brown caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Dukes.

John Robertson went 20-of-37 for 219 yards and a pair of scores but was picked off once as Villanova (4-5, 3-3) suffered its third straight loss. Running back Gary Underwood added an 8-yard passing touchdown and Kevin Gulyas caught a pair of scoring throws.

Abdullah’s 6-yard touchdown on the opening drive game James Madison a quick lead and Scott’s 11-yard score later in the first quarter kept the Dukes on top 14-7. Underwood’s 8-yard TD pass to Gulyas with 11:30 left in the half tied it up, but a 30-yard field goal sent James Madison into the break with the lead.

Birdsong capped a 15-play drive with a 34-yard TD pass to Brown in the third quarter to make it a 24-14 gap. The Wildcats were driving in the fourth quarter when Robertson’s pass was intercepted by Smith and returned 86 yards for the clinching touchdown that made it 31-14 with 5:50 left.