FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
James Madison 31, Villanova 21
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 2, 2013 / 10:37 PM / 4 years ago

James Madison 31, Villanova 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS “host” in lede)

James Madison 31, Villanova 21: Michael Birdsong passed for 207 yards and a touchdown and DeAndre’ Smith returned an interception for a score as the host Dukes held off the Wildcats.

Dae’Quan Scott rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown and Khalid Abdullah added a score on the ground for James Madison (6-3, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association), which improved to 6-0 at home. Daniel Brown caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Dukes.

John Robertson went 20-of-37 for 219 yards and a pair of scores but was picked off once as Villanova (4-5, 3-3) suffered its third straight loss. Running back Gary Underwood added an 8-yard passing touchdown and Kevin Gulyas caught a pair of scoring throws.

Abdullah’s 6-yard touchdown on the opening drive game James Madison a quick lead and Scott’s 11-yard score later in the first quarter kept the Dukes on top 14-7. Underwood’s 8-yard TD pass to Gulyas with 11:30 left in the half tied it up, but a 30-yard field goal sent James Madison into the break with the lead.

Birdsong capped a 15-play drive with a 34-yard TD pass to Brown in the third quarter to make it a 24-14 gap. The Wildcats were driving in the fourth quarter when Robertson’s pass was intercepted by Smith and returned 86 yards for the clinching touchdown that made it 31-14 with 5:50 left.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.