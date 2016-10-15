Preview: Kansas at Baylor

Unbeaten Baylor, once a perennial bottom-feeder in the Big 12 Conference, can become bowl eligible for the seventh straight season with a homecoming win over visiting Kansas on Saturday. The eighth-ranked Bears, who have had two weeks to prepare for the contest following a wild 45-42 victory at Iowa State, will be attempting to start 6-0 and 3-0 in Big 12 play for the fourth straight year.

Baylor has won its last six games against the Jayhawks, including a 66-7 beat-down last year in Lawrence, Kan. But Kansas gained the Bears' attention during the bye week by almost upsetting TCU, falling 24-23 after Matthew Wyman's potential game-winning 54-yard field goal sailed wide right with two seconds to go. "They did everything but win the football game," acting Baylor head coach Jim Grobe said. "I thought they played great against TCU. They play really hard defensively. As an older football coach, the one thing you like when you watch games is to watch teams that play with a lot of energy and enthusiasm, and that's what I see on both sides of the ball."

TV: FS1, 3:30 p.m. ET. LINE: Baylor -34.5

ABOUT KANSAS (1-4, 0-2 Big 12): The loss to TCU was the 14th consecutive conference defeat for the Jayhawks who held the normally potent Horned Frogs offense to just 366 yards while forcing four turnovers, including three interceptions. Sophomore quarterback Ryan Willis, who came off the bench in the first four games behind junior Montell Cozart, made his first start of the season against TCU and completed 31-of-45 passes for 348 yards and also ran 21 yards for a touchdown but was intercepted three times. The Jayhawks had two wide receivers go over the 100-yard mark, LaQuvionte Gonzalez (8 catches for 131 yards) and Steven Sims Jr. (9 catches for 101 yards) while sophomore running back Taylor Martin added 62 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

ABOUT BAYLOR (5-0, 2-0): While not putting up the record-breaking numbers of the past three season, the Bears have nothing to apologize for offensively, rushing for 469 yards in the win at Iowa State -- fifth best for a game in program history -- and ranking 13th in the FBS in scoring with an average of 42.6 points. Quarterback Seth Russell has completed 92-of-155 passes for 1,326 yards and 14 touchdowns while running back Shock Linwood, who had 237 yards and a TD at Iowa State, needs only 84 yards to become the seventh Big 12 rusher with 4,000 career rushing yards. The defense is led by junior defensive end K.J. Smith (28 tackles, 2.5 sacks), linebacker Taylor Young (40 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss) and strong safety Orion Stewart, who had six tackles and a pass breakup at Iowa State.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baylor and Ohio State are the only two teams in the FBS to not allow a fourth-quarter point in 2016.

2. The Bears have won their last six games following a bye week by an average of 32.7 points.

3. Baylor is 32-3 at home since 2011 which is the nation's third-best mark during that span and is also tops in the Big 12.

PREDICTION: Baylor 45, Kansas 17