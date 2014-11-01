No. 12 Baylor 60, Kansas 14: Bryce Petty threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns - two to Corey Coleman - in less than three quarters of play as the host Bears rolled over the Jayhawks.

Devin Chafin rushed for a career-high 112 yards and two scores while Shock Linwood added 81 yards and a TD as Baylor (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) produced a 326-16 advantage on the ground. Coleman hauled in three catches for a career-high 167 yards and Levi Norwood had a TD grab for the Bears, who won their 14th straight at home.

Michael Cummings led last-place Kansas (2-6, 0-5) by going 21-of-30 for 288 yards and two TDs, both to Nick Harwell. Corey Avery had 92 yards on four catches for the Jayhawks, who have lost 31 consecutive games away from home.

Baylor set the tone less than four minutes in when Petty hit Coleman in the flat and watched the speedster race down the left sideline for a 72-yard score. Chafin and Linwood sandwiched 1-yard TD runs around Cummings’ 28-yard scoring strike to Harwell to make it 20-7 at the end of one quarter.

Chris Callahan hit four field goals in the second quarter alone - two coming after Kansas turnovers - and Chafin had another short TD run to help Baylor build a commanding 39-7 lead at halftime. Petty threw TD passes on the Bears’ first two possessions of the second half, including a 49-yarder to Coleman, and the hosts cruised to their fifth victory in a row over the Jayhawks.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Coleman has at least 144 receiving yards in three of his last five games. ... The Jayhawks’ last win away from home was at Texas-El Paso on Sept. 12, 2009. ... Petty moved into second place on the school’s all-time passing yardage list (6,374), trailing only 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III (10,366).